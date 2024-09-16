Subscribe
Höegh LNG Rebrands as Höegh Evi

September 16, 2024

Höegh LNG, now renamed Höegh Evi, is working with Deutsche ReGas to develop a floating hydrogen import terminal using an existing feed-in point at the Deutsche ReGas Terminal in the port of Lubmin. (Image: Höegh LNG)
Marine energy infrastructure solutions company Höegh LNG announced it has rebranded as Höegh Evi in a move that reflects its expansion beyond liquefied natural gas (LNG) vessels and terminals.

Standing for “energy vector infrastructure,” the name Evi encompass a wider range of clean energy solutions, including floating infrastructure for ammonia and hydrogen, as well as carbon transport and storage (CCS), in addition to LNG.

“In a world of rapid change and evolving energy demands, customers need a partner to help them balance today’s energy security needs with tomorrow’s clean energy ambitions. Höegh Evi will continue to be a leading provider of floating LNG infrastructure while we are also applying our skills and experience to bring marine infrastructure for clean molecules into operation by the end of this decade,” said Erik Nyheim, President & CEO of Höegh Evi.

Höegh Evi said it will maintain its market presence in LNG with one of the world’s largest fleets of loating storage and regasification units (FSRU) and LNG carriers. The company is also developing marine infrastructure including floating ammonia and H2 import terminals, ammonia cracking technology and CCS.

Morten W. Høegh, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Höegh Evi, said, “The name Höegh Evi continues to speak to our heritage and our strong reputation within the LNG industry, while capturing the expansion of our focus in response to new demands and the energy transition. Together, the Höegh Evi team both at sea and onshore is very excited to develop clean and efficient solutions to the benefit of people and planet in the future.”

