New Ramp Installed at Port of Kapellskär

July 17, 2024

(Photo: Ports of Stockholm)
(Photo: Ports of Stockholm)

In order to streamline and upgrade Port of Kapellskär, a new ramp for RoRo traffic has been installed.

The Port of Kapellskär offers the closest route between Sweden and Finland and is an important link for trade and travel between the neighboring countries. To further improve the conditions, a new ramp is now in place. It is 25 meters wide, 16 meters long, and weighs approximately 135 metric tons.

To position the ramp, a large crane capable of lifting up to 600 tons had to be assembled first. The special crane arrived in Kapellskär as a gigantic Meccano set loaded on 30 trailers. Extensive casting work on land and in the water was also required to create the foundation for the ramp.

In a few months, once everything is in place, Ports of Stockholm's customer DFDS will be able to move back to their newly upgraded berth.

Bridges Can be Protected from Ship Collisions – An Expert on Structures in Disasters Explains How

Cultural Differences Impede Trade for Most Countries — But Not China

Got Propane?

Tague named VP of Sales and Supply for Crowley Fuels Business

Marinex Awarded Dredging Work in Savannah, Ga.

Expansion Completed at Port of Callao

APM Terminals Suape Buys Equipment for 100% Electrified Terminal

