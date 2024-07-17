New Ramp Installed at Port of Kapellskär

In order to streamline and upgrade Port of Kapellskär, a new ramp for RoRo traffic has been installed.

The Port of Kapellskär offers the closest route between Sweden and Finland and is an important link for trade and travel between the neighboring countries. To further improve the conditions, a new ramp is now in place. It is 25 meters wide, 16 meters long, and weighs approximately 135 metric tons.

To position the ramp, a large crane capable of lifting up to 600 tons had to be assembled first. The special crane arrived in Kapellskär as a gigantic Meccano set loaded on 30 trailers. Extensive casting work on land and in the water was also required to create the foundation for the ramp.

In a few months, once everything is in place, Ports of Stockholm's customer DFDS will be able to move back to their newly upgraded berth.