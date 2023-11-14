Rambaud Named CEO of Bolloré Logistics Middle East

Bolloré Logistics announced Jean-Baptiste Rambaud has been appointed as CEO of Bolloré Logistics Middle East.

Based in Dubai, he will work toward the development of the region. He also aims to launch new projects to drive the company’s growth in several key sectors such as aerospace, healthcare, luxury goods and food and reefer.

Rambaud joined the Bolloré Group in 2003, where he oversaw different operations and commercial departments across Africa (Kenya, DRC, Zambia, Mozambique, Nigeria). For the last three years, he held the position of sales and marketing director for Bolloré Logistics Middle East & South Asia.

“I am truly honored to take on this new role, and I am excited to lead Middle East region toward even greater success. I have complete confidence in our existing teams. Together we will strive to further develop the immense potential of this region and will expand our operations to better serve our customers,” Rambaud said.