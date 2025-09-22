CMA CGM Acquires Rail Logistics Firm Freightliner UK

CMA CGM on Monday announced the acquisition of Freightliner UK Intermodal Logistics, a rail logistics specialist, as the French shipping group continues to expand its presence in non-maritime transport.

Financial terms of the deal, expected to close in early 2026, were not disclosed.

Freightliner UK transports containers between British ports and inland terminals, handling 770,000 containers last year, CMA CGM said.

Freightliner UK, which also runs lorry services, will operate as a standalone business within CMA CGM. Its current owner Freightliner Group will retain bulk cargo and non-UK activities.

CMA CGM, the world's third-largest container shipping line that is controlled by the French-Lebanese Saade family, has invested heavily in land and air logistics to be less reliant on a volatile shipping sector.

Logistics accounted for around a third of its group sales last year.





(Reuters - Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)





