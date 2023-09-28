Subscribe
Search

Pyxis Ocean Makes First Docking with Metal Sails

September 28, 2023

Credit: Claudio Neves (Source: Port of Paranaguá)
Credit: Claudio Neves (Source: Port of Paranaguá)

The Pyxis Ocean has made its first docking in Brazil with its new metal sails installed.

The bulk carrier docked at the Port of Paranaguá in Brazil on Sunday, September 24. It has metal sails 37.5 meters high and is chartered by Cargill. After loading, it will transport its cargo of 63,000 tons of soybean meal to Poland.

The sail technology, BAR Tech WindWings, was developed by BAR Technologies, in partnership with Yara Marine Technologies and Mitsubishi, witn support from the European Union.

The Governor of the Brazilian state of Paraná, Carlos Massa Ratinho Junior, visited the vessel last week. "This is a demonstration that the world is looking to Paraná, which is a benchmark in production, logistics and sustainability," said the governor.

The cargo loading operation took place in the Port of Paranaguá's Eastern Export Corridor, which in the first eight months of 2023 handled 15.3 million tons of grain (soybeans and corn) and soybean meal. This represents an increase of 17.5% compared to the same period in 2022.

In the same period, the Eastern Corridor shipped 9.2 million tons of soybeans, almost 26% more than in 2022. Soybean meal also grew by 5% and corn by 8.5%.

According to the CEO, Luiz Fernando Garcia: “The figures demonstrate the efficiency of Paranaguá's port structure, which is experiencing a historic moment with the arrival of the Pyxis Ocean. The vessel inaugurated the new structures on the Paraná coast. It's worth noting that Portos do Paraná is a signatory to the UN Global Compact and has attracted vessels that are aligned with the objective to reduce greenhouse gas emissions." In November, the state-owned company will represent the global port sector at COP 28 in Dubai.

Technology Bulk Carriers Marine Equipment Wind Power Bulk Carriers

Related Logistics News

(Photo: APM Terminals Mumbai)

APM Terminals Mumbai Inks Solar Power Purchase Deal
(Photo: Propane Education & Research Council)

Powering Ports with Alternative Energy Source: Propane
Credit: DP World

Vancouver RTG Crane to be Powered by Fuel Cell
Today the consolidation of all that AST offers is being rolled up and rolled out to the maritime industry with a single softwarepackage known as the Integrated Remote Asset Management System, or more simply, IRAMS. Image courtesy AST

AST Harnesses the Power of Connectivity, Digitalization
The Swedish port of Gävle recently became one of the first in the world to successfully connect a tanker vessel to a shoreside electricity system provided by Cavotec. (Photo: Terntank)

Tanker Becomes Europe's First to Connect to Shore Power
Source: Lloyd's Register

UK Insurers Join Cargo Safety Initiative

Interview

Qpinch: From Residual Heat to CO2-free Energy

Qpinch: From Residual Heat to CO2-free Energy

Insight

Global Container Freight Still Stalled

Global Container Freight Still Stalled

Video

Green Propane Offers a Path to Net Zero

Green Propane Offers a Path to Net Zero

Logistics News

MPA Builds Stronger Ties with China

MPA Builds Stronger Ties with China

Nokian Tyres Commits to Wastewater Project in Baltic Sea

Nokian Tyres Commits to Wastewater Project in Baltic Sea

MARAD Awards $2.25 Million to Ports of Indiana-Mount Vernon

MARAD Awards $2.25 Million to Ports of Indiana-Mount Vernon

Pyxis Ocean Makes First Docking with Metal Sails

Pyxis Ocean Makes First Docking with Metal Sails

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News