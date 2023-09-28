Pyxis Ocean Makes First Docking with Metal Sails

The Pyxis Ocean has made its first docking in Brazil with its new metal sails installed.

The bulk carrier docked at the Port of Paranaguá in Brazil on Sunday, September 24. It has metal sails 37.5 meters high and is chartered by Cargill. After loading, it will transport its cargo of 63,000 tons of soybean meal to Poland.

The sail technology, BAR Tech WindWings, was developed by BAR Technologies, in partnership with Yara Marine Technologies and Mitsubishi, witn support from the European Union.

The Governor of the Brazilian state of Paraná, Carlos Massa Ratinho Junior, visited the vessel last week. "This is a demonstration that the world is looking to Paraná, which is a benchmark in production, logistics and sustainability," said the governor.

The cargo loading operation took place in the Port of Paranaguá's Eastern Export Corridor, which in the first eight months of 2023 handled 15.3 million tons of grain (soybeans and corn) and soybean meal. This represents an increase of 17.5% compared to the same period in 2022.

In the same period, the Eastern Corridor shipped 9.2 million tons of soybeans, almost 26% more than in 2022. Soybean meal also grew by 5% and corn by 8.5%.

According to the CEO, Luiz Fernando Garcia: “The figures demonstrate the efficiency of Paranaguá's port structure, which is experiencing a historic moment with the arrival of the Pyxis Ocean. The vessel inaugurated the new structures on the Paraná coast. It's worth noting that Portos do Paraná is a signatory to the UN Global Compact and has attracted vessels that are aligned with the objective to reduce greenhouse gas emissions." In November, the state-owned company will represent the global port sector at COP 28 in Dubai.



