Subscribe
Search

AAL Publishes EU ETS Carbon Surcharge Guidance

November 22, 2023

Source: AAL Shipping
Source: AAL Shipping

AAL Shipping has claimed a first for becoming the first project heavy lift carrier to publish a carbon surcharge guidance to help its customers prepare for the increased costs related to forthcoming European Union regulations on carbon emissions.

The move comes ahead of the extension of the EU Emissions Trading System (EU ETS) to cover the maritime industry, affecting shipping lanes between Europe and the rest of the world from January 1, 2024 with fixed charges for every ton of CO2 emitted.

With these additional costs directly attributed to multipurpose cargo operations, AAL has developed what it has termed an ‘EU ETS Surcharge’ (EUETSS), that will be applied to cargo loaded, or already onboard, an AAL operated vessel sailing either to or from a European port from 2024.

The EUETSS, which launched in August, will track the current EU Emissions Trading Price as well as average vessel consumption and cargo volume. It will apply per Revenue Ton to Part Cargoes on AAL’s regular trading routes to and from the European continent and be quoted separately from normal freight rates. For full and complete cargoes, AAL intends to calculate a surcharge based on estimated / actual voyage emissions.

The EU ETS is the world’s first carbon market - launched in 2005 and designed to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions cost effectively. From January 1, 2024, the scheme will require all ship operators sailing to or from a European port to monitor and report their emissions, with purchase allowances surrendered as additional charges for every ton of CO2 emitted.

“As the industry continues towards greater sustainability and oversight, it is incumbent upon us to ensure that our customers and other supply chain partners remain ahead of the game and kept fully appraised of how changing regulations will impact their cargo movements. AAL will carefully monitor and share any adjustments on a quarterly basis,” said Felix Schoeller, AAL Director and Head of the carrier’s Sustainability Committee.

He added: “The EU ETS is an important step in protecting the environment in which we operate. This surcharge guidance comes on the heels of our latest Sustainability Report in 2022 that we released publicly in August and is our latest initiative in setting a new precedent for greater sustainability across the global multipurpose shipping sector.”

Regulation Project Cargoes Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Related Logistics News

Source: UECC

UECC's EU ETS Solution Brings Clarity to Emission Costs
© olrat / Adobe Stock

Hapag-Lloyd Posts 77% Drop in Nine-month Net Profit, Cuts...
© Mariusz / Adobe Stock

Baltic Dry Index Falls for 10th Straight Session
(Photo: Crowley)

Crowley to Launch LNG Bunkering at Panama Canal's Pacific...
© Viesturs / Adobe Stock

Russia Strikes Deal with DP World to Develop Arctic Sea...
(Photo: Wasaline)

Wasaline RoPax to Burn Biogas Fuel on Fridays

Interview

Qpinch: From Residual Heat to CO2-free Energy

Qpinch: From Residual Heat to CO2-free Energy

Insight

China Unlikely to Repeat Last Winter's Surge of Fuel Exports

China Unlikely to Repeat Last Winter's Surge of Fuel Exports

Sponsored

Webinar - Groundbreaking patents lead to an evolution in multiphase detection, measurement, and control.

Webinar - Groundbreaking patents lead to an evolution in multiphase detection, measurement, and control.

Video

Green Propane Offers a Path to Net Zero

Green Propane Offers a Path to Net Zero

Logistics News

AAL Publishes EU ETS Carbon Surcharge Guidance

AAL Publishes EU ETS Carbon Surcharge Guidance

Record Container Ship Call Made to PNG

Record Container Ship Call Made to PNG

Maersk Enters Deal for Half a Million Tonnes of Green Methanol Annually

Maersk Enters Deal for Half a Million Tonnes of Green Methanol Annually

Infrastructure Woes Sour South Africa's Citrus Exports

Infrastructure Woes Sour South Africa's Citrus Exports

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News