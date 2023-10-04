Propane Council Calls Attention to 'Energy Resiliency'

The Propane Education & Research Council (PERC) is celebrating the second annual National Propane Day on October 7, 2023.

“By keeping both small and large material handling operations running, propane is the powerhouse of the U.S. supply chain,” said Jim Bunsey, director of commercial business development at PERC.

Material handling operations throughout the U.S. have used propane for decades and continue to rely on it to provide 100% power. Propane can be safely used in well-ventilated structures both indoors and out to keep product moving while keeping the air free from harmful emissions. Today, propane can be found powering forklifts, terminal tractors, and light- and medium-duty vehicles.

As a low-carbon, highly efficient, and reliable energy source, propane is an ideal choice to ensure warehouses and ports stay resilient. With the ability to power prime and backup generators, facilities can stay operational no matter the electric grid’s status.

“National Propane Day is about recognizing the impact of propane on material handling operations throughout the nation,” said Bunsey.

As part of National Propane Day, PERC is also celebrating the continued growth and production of renewable propane—an ultra-low carbon option that further moves the propane industry down the path to zero carbon emissions. Renewable propane is made primarily from plant and vegetable oils, animal fats, or used cooking oil. It offers the same great features as conventional propane—reliability, portability, and power—with the added benefit that it introduces no new carbon into the environment.

(Source: PERC)