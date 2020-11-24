28814 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Tuesday, November 24, 2020

Maritime Logistics Professional

November 24, 2020

New Product: WhisperPower Launches New Battery Charger

WhisperPower's new range of Supreme Pro Battery Chargers.

WhisperPower's new range of Supreme Pro Battery Chargers.

WhisperPower is ready to start shipping its new range of Supreme Pro Battery Chargers. Available in four models – 40, 60, 80 and 100 amps – the chargers/power supplies have been built to exceed the most stringent requirements of the global shipping industry.

The Supreme Pro range is touted by the manufacture as the smallest 24V battery charger of its type in the world, able to run silently and keep itself cool in hot areas such as engine rooms that may otherwise compromise performance.

Each Supreme Pro model offers three-stage battery charging and provides no less than three separate DC outputs for charging multiple battery banks. Different charging protocols for a range of chemistries from lead-acid to lithium-ion can be pre-selected by using a customisable DIP (Dual
In-line Package) switch or via a USB connection or laptop. The chargers are fully UL compliant, and will become available with DNV/GL certficates soon.

The input voltage can range from 90 – 265VAC at 50-60Hz, allowing global connectivity, and each charger is fitted with a built-in LCD readout as standard. This gives instant feedback on AC/DC voltages and DC currents and also allows the setting of AC and DC alarms for over/undercharging. In addition, the chargers can be connected to either analogue or digital panels to remotely monitor the current output and to adjust the charging current input.

The Supreme Pro is also fully compatible with modern NMEA2000 control networks via the WhisperConnect CANbus, allowing it to communicate seamlessly with other monitoring and control systems.

