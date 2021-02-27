Product Focus: Combat COVID-19 with Walk-Through Sanitizer
Tetranet is offering a solution to the maritime, offshore, ports and logistics markets an industrial walkthrough Covid19/virus and spores sanitizer as business seeks to return to normal. Designed for both inside and outside use, the company says it is ideal for ports/harbors, terminals, onboard cruise ships, as well as on offshore rigs.
Features touted by the company include:
- Walkthrough all body automatic harmless mist sterilization using HOCL (Hypochlorous) independently tested to kill 99.9999% of bacteria, viral infections, & spores.
- Brand Design with customers Logo/Color/Tag line Digital signage options available
- Safe, harmless, used in food safety, healthcare and water treatment.
- Thermal detection options
- AI software app’s for mask recognition, facial recognition, weapon detection and Staff ID
- Greener Liquid refills in reusable 5 to 40 liter refills
- Can be purchased, financed or hired.
- Standard 220v/110v AC mains plus battery and custom options.