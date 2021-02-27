28843 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Saturday, February 27, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

February 27, 2021

Product Focus: Combat COVID-19 with Walk-Through Sanitizer

Image courtesy Tetranet; www.tetranetuk.com

Image courtesy Tetranet; www.tetranetuk.com

Tetranet is offering a solution to the maritime, offshore, ports and logistics markets an industrial walkthrough Covid19/virus and spores sanitizer as business seeks to return to normal. Designed for both inside and outside use, the company says it is ideal for  ports/harbors, terminals, onboard cruise ships, as well as on offshore rigs. 

Features touted by the company include: 

  • Walkthrough all body automatic harmless mist sterilization using HOCL (Hypochlorous) independently tested to kill 99.9999% of bacteria, viral infections, & spores.
  • Brand Design with customers Logo/Color/Tag line Digital signage options available
  • Safe, harmless, used in food safety, healthcare and water treatment.
  • Thermal detection options
  • AI software app’s for mask recognition, facial recognition, weapon detection and Staff ID
  • Greener Liquid refills in reusable 5 to 40 liter refills
  • Can be purchased, financed or hired.
  • Standard 220v/110v AC mains plus battery and custom options.

Related News

Dirk Lehmann (left) and Godehard Gauf (right). © Becker Marine Systems

Tech File: COBRA Battery System Receives Class Certification

Training for L. American Maritime Leaders

 Photo: SlipSki Boating Solutions

SlipSki Boating Announces Lifetime Warranty, New Model

Furgo Backs Australia’s Hydrographic Program

 Prof. Hill attended his first Oceanology International Exhibition in Brigthon as a research student at Bangor University’s Marine Science Laboratories. Photo courtesy NOCS

Oi 50th "Voices": Professor Edward Hill, OBE, Chief Executive, National Oceanography Centre

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Sea Grant Great Lakes Transport Extension Educator

● DULUTH, MN, United States
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
Q4 2019 - Short Sea Shipping Ports
Subscribe
© New Wave Media Int