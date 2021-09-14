28903 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Tuesday, September 14, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

September 14, 2021

Power Outages Hit Texas Ports Following Hurricane Nicholas

© gokturk_06 / Adobe Stock

© gokturk_06 / Adobe Stock

The Port of Houston on Tuesday said all terminals would remain closed due to the effects of Hurricane Nicholas and widespread power outages, and the Freeport Harbor Channel in Texas also suspended vessel movements due to unsafe conditions and power outages, according to notices from both ports.

The Port of Houston anticipates resuming vessel movements on Tuesday evening and normal operations on Wednesday, then notice said.

(Reporting by Liz Hampton in Denver)

Related News

Visakhapatnam port is a second largest port by cargo handled in India. (Image Credit: AdobeStock / © SNEHIT)

India's Ports on Alert for 'Underwater' Attacks

 © CLShebley / Adobe Stock

US National Maritime Security Advisory Committee Appoints New Members

 Leon Slikkers, a marine industry pioneer, whose career building boats dates back to the 1940s, is retiring from Tiara Yachts. Photo courtesy Tiara Yachts

PROFILE: Boat-Building Icon Leon Slikkers Retires from Tiara Yachts

 Frank Morneau, former Commander of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command (NECC) has joined ThayerMahan, Inc. as Special Advisor for unexploded ordnance (UXO) and munitions and explosives of concern (MEC).

Morneau Joins ThayerMahan to advise on UXO, MEC

 Image courtesy Inmarsat

Inmarsat Milestones: 10k Ships with Fleet Express Installed, 'Fleet Data Academy' Launched

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Sailboat captain

● Los Angeles, United States

Refrigeration Engineer -

● Military Sealift Command

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Sportfishing crewmen & captains

● San Diego, CA, USA
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
© New Wave Media Int