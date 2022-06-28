PortsToronto Names Steenstra President & CEO

PortsToronto announced the appointment of its new President and Chief Executive Officer – Roelof-Jan "RJ" Steenstra. Steenstra will begin his role this September, stepping into the role previously held by Geoffrey Wilson, who announced his retirement in February of this year.

Steenstra comes to PortsToronto from Fort McMurray Airport Authority where he has served as President and Chief Executive Officer since 2016. He is also currently the Chair of the Policy Board of the Canadian Airports Council (CAC), and a Director on Airports Council International – North America (ACI-NA) Executive Committee.

Steenstra will helm the strategic direction and operations of PortsToronto’s various businesses which include Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, the marine Port of Toronto, the Outer Harbour Marina and other properties and holdings within the organization.

Amanda Walton, Board Chair, PortsToronto, said, “PortsToronto’s Board of Directors undertook an exhaustive search to identify and secure a CEO who could achieve the ambitious mandate set out for the organization, not the least of which includes driving a swift recovery for Billy Bishop Airport following the disruptions of the last two years due to the pandemic. Steenstra is recognized within the industry and beyond for driving businesses forward in challenging economic conditions by making smart and dynamic decisions and leveraging revenue diversification to encourage organizational refocus and change. His passion for airports and success within the industry is proven, and we look forward to having him apply his innovative and strategic approach to our other businesses and propel the organization forward to meet the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.”

Steenstra said, “I am delighted to be coming on board to lead PortsToronto, and am highly motivated to help shape PortsToronto’s current recovery in order to position the organization for continued success in the future. The transportation of people and goods will be increasingly important in the months and years ahead as we emerge and recover, and I am convinced that PortsToronto has a significant role to play in providing connectivity, delivering economic benefit, and creating jobs to further entrench Toronto as a world-class city.”