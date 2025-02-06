Subscribe
AD Ports and CMA CGM to Operate New Terminal in Congo

February 6, 2025

Source: CMA CGM
AD Ports Group and CMA CGM Group have agreed to jointly develop, manage and operate the New East Mole multipurpose terminal in Pointe Noire, Congo-Brazzaville, for which AD Ports Group received a 30-year extendable concession in June 2023.

AD Ports Group and the CMA CGM Group have formed a joint venture for the terminal’s development which will handle containers, general, break-bulk and other types of cargo at the Central West African nation’s biggest Atlantic port.

At the time it obtained the concession, AD Ports Group said it expected to invest about $220 million to build a 400-metre quay wall at 16-metre depth, plus a 10-hectare logistics area, during Phase 1 of the project.

With this new agreement, AD Ports Group and the CMA CGM Group are further cementing their partnership after the inauguration of CMA Terminals Khalifa Port last December, a $845 million container terminal that will eventually expand Khalifa Port’s container capacity of 7.8 TEUs in 2024 by 33% or 2.6 million TEUs.

