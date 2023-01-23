Subscribe
Search

AD Ports Inaugurates Aqaba's First Cruise Terminal

January 23, 2023

(Photo: AD Ports)
(Photo: AD Ports)

The first and only cruise terminal in Aqaba was inaugurated with the arrival of the cruise vessel MSC Splendida carrying more than 2,000 visitors to Jordan.

The new terminal marks the launch of the first of five strategic mega-projects planned between AD Ports Group - the global facilitator of logistics, industry and trade - and Aqaba Development Corporation to advance the coastal city’s tourism, logistics and transport sectors.

Under the agreement with Aqaba Development Corporation, AD Ports Group will develop, manage and operate the Aqaba Cruise Terminal, a facility for international cruise passengers looking to visit Jordan, specifically Aqaba, Petra and Wadi Rum. The terminal comprises a 700-metre quay wall, passenger and luggage hall, indoor retail spaces, free Wi-Fi, prayer rooms and offices.

Over 50 vessels are scheduled to dock at the Aqaba Cruise Terminal over the next four months, bringing tens of thousands of visitors to the popular winter-sun destination.

Falah Mohammad Al Ahbabi, Chairman of AD Ports Group, said, “As the first and only facility of its kind in the country, the Aqaba Cruise Terminal not only offers an unprecedented opportunity to tap into the fast-growing cruise industry, but also enables us to share our longstanding expertise in operating leading-edge cruise terminals, while supporting AD Ports Group’s international growth strategy by leveraging Aqaba’s pivotal location and vast potential as a regional hub on the Red Sea.”

Nayef Fayez, Chief Commissioner of ASEZA, Chairman of Aqaba Development Corporation, said, “At ASEZA, we remain committed to transforming the city of Aqaba into a competitive investment, commercial and tourism destination on the Red Sea, and the successful inauguration of the Aqaba Cruise Terminal today aligns with these endeavours.”

Hussein Safadi, CEO of Aqaba Development Corporation, said, “This strategic partnership serves as a testament to the steadfast collaboration between Jordan and the UAE, firmly positioning Aqaba as a major player within the global arena, while helping promote national plans and drive economic prosperity. Not only that, but the subsequent digital transformation resulting from this partnership will also foster a new ecosystem that significantly enhances the resilience of Aqaba’s maritime sector.”

Besides the Aqaba Cruise Terminal, four strategic agreements are planned between AD Ports Group and Aqaba Development Corporation regarding Marsa Zayed, Maqta Ayla for the development and operation of an advanced Ports Community System, Aqaba Multipurpose Port and the development, management and operation of King Hussein International Airport.

Ports Middle East Infrastructure Cruise

Related Logistics News

© momentscatcher / Adobe Stock

Lack of Dredging Could Delay Chevron's Venezuela Oil...
(Photo: KWH Logistics)

New Harbor Crane at Finland's Port of Vaskiluoto
(Photo: Boluda Towage)

Boluda Towage Starts Ops to Support German FSRU
(File photo: Callan Marine)

Callan Marine Wins Contract to Dredge Houston Ship Channel
(Photo: Georgia Ports Authority)

Port of Savannah’s Ocean Terminal Set for Upgrades
© Cifotart / Adobe Stock

Brazil Will Halt Santos Port Privatization


Trending Logistics News

© Andrey Sharpilo / Adobe Stock

Freeport LNG Says Texas Plant Repairs Completed
Energy
The “MV Tennor Ocean” on the Flensburg Fjord (photo credit: FSG/Finn Karstens).

RoRo ferry MV Tennor Ocean sets off for Test Voyage
Technology

Interview

Container Shipping Turmoil Spills Over Into 2023, says Xeneta's Sand

Container Shipping Turmoil Spills Over Into 2023, says Xeneta's Sand

Insight

How COVID-19 Turned Global Supply Chains Upside Down

How COVID-19 Turned Global Supply Chains Upside Down

Video

Port of Antwerp-Bruges Throughput Falls 0.7% in 2022

Port of Antwerp-Bruges Throughput Falls 0.7% in 2022

Logistics News

Freeport LNG Says Texas Plant Repairs Completed

Freeport LNG Says Texas Plant Repairs Completed

US Limits Vessel Calls at BP Cherry Point Marine Terminal

US Limits Vessel Calls at BP Cherry Point Marine Terminal

Saudi Arabia Remains China's Top Crude Supplier

Saudi Arabia Remains China's Top Crude Supplier

Nigeria’s New Lekki Port Doubles Cargo Capacity

Nigeria’s New Lekki Port Doubles Cargo Capacity

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News