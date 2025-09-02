Subscribe
AD Ports Group Signs Dredging Agreement to Expand Karachi Terminals Throughput

September 2, 2025

AD Ports Group announced the signing of a major dredging agreement between its Karachi Gateway Terminal and Van Oord, a Netherlands-based leader in dredging and marine contracting, to expand the flow of trade through the Group’s port terminals in Pakistan.

Led by the Group’s international ports operating arm, Noatum Ports, the project will deepen berths and navigational channels at Karachi Gateway Terminal (KGTL), a container terminal, enabling the accommodation of vessels from 305 meters to 350 meters in length and 13 meters to 15.5 meters in draft. Container handling capacity at KGTL will be increased from 750,000 TEUs to 1 million TEUs upon completion of the expansion works.

At the adjacent Karachi Gateway Terminal Multipurpose Limited (KGTML), which focuses on general and bulk cargo, the dredging work will double bulk vessel capacity from 60,000 to 120,000 tons, reducing freight costs and increasing throughput.

The dredging works are expected to be completed in Q1 2026. The KGTL and KGTML terminal operations are joint ventures between the Group and a Dubai-based partner, Kaheel Terminals.

Ports Dredging Shipping Port Expansion

