Tackling Port Congestion with Visibility and Flexibility

Even in 2025, port congestion remains a formidable barrier to smooth global trade. Northern European terminals—including Rotterdam, Antwerp, Hamburg, and Bremerhaven—are facing their most sustained bottlenecks since the pandemic.

Berth waiting times have risen dramatically: Antwerp is up 37%, Hamburg 49%, and Bremerhaven a staggering 77% between spring and early summer. What used to be measured in hours is now days—ships are waiting six to ten days to berth, particularly in Rotterdam, Singapore, and Cape Town. Meanwhile, barge waits of 66 to 77 hours persist at key hubs like Rotterdam and Antwerp, pushing dwell time into a prolonged crisis.

And these delays are not isolated to Northern Europe. Ports in Asia (e.g., Shanghai, Shenzhen), Africa (e.g., Cape Town), and the US (e.g., Los Angeles, New York) are seeing long anchorage queues and yard congestion, signaling truly global pressure on maritime capacity.

Port congestion isn't just about berths being full. It stems from the inherent complexity of hand-offs: terminals, ships, rail, drayage, and inland barges must all align in an imperfect system. Labor shortages, shifting schedules due to alliance reorganizations, low water levels in riverine corridors, and lack of digital coordination all amplify each other

Many supply chains are finding relief through two strategic levers:

Precise, Real-Time Maritime Visibility Modern tools now offer more than vessel position—they deliver live berth and anchorage congestion data, barge queue insights, and dwell-time indicators. These early warnings give logistics teams a window to act before delays cascade. Flexible, Event-Driven Orchestration The key is not just seeing the problem, but doing something useful with that knowledge. Agile execution platforms allow rapid rerouting, alternative port strategies, and automated notifications to affected downstream stakeholders—all without weeks of IT deployment or manual choreography.

Port congestion isn’t going away. In fact, rising trade volatility and geopolitical tensions suggest it may become a structural feature of global logistics. But the playbook is increasingly clear: spot congestion early and respond dynamically. With real-time port insights and flexible execution tools, supply chains move from reacting in crisis to operating with built-in resilience. Capacity expansion takes time; intelligent adaptability is available right now.