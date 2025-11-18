DCSA Publishes Verified Gross Mass (VGM) Standard to Accelerate Digitalization of Container Weight Verification

The Digital Container Shipping Association (DCSA) has published the first API-based standard developed under DCSA’s framework for verified gross mass exchange, designed to simplify compliance, increase transparency, and accelerate digitalization across container shipping.

The Verified Gross Mass (VGM) requirement, mandated by the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) SOLAS Convention since 2016, ensures containers are weighed before loading onto a vessel. Today, VGM data is typically shared through emails, spreadsheets, carrier portals, or EDI messages, each using different formats and validation rules. This fragmented approach creates manual work, inconsistent visibility, and increased operational risk.

The DCSA VGM Standard introduces a unified API for real-time submission, validation, and exchange of verified container weight information across shippers, carriers, terminals and other parties involved. Built on DCSA’s data model, it enables carriers and their customers to make a transition to the APIs based VGM submission for the better data quality, automation, and integration. The standard is fully aligned with SOLAS requirements and consistent with other DCSA APIs such as Booking, Track & Trace, and eBL.

Category-leading shippers and ocean carriers have been closely involved in shaping the standard, reflecting demand for streamlined VGM processes and improved data interoperability.

All DCSA standards are published for public use to support interoperability and drive digitalization across container shipping. The DCSA VGM Standard (VGM100) is available; to learn more visit: https://dcsa.org/standards/vgm