Ports Awarded $580 Million in MARAD Grants

On the third anniversary of the signing of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the U.S. Department of Transportation Maritime Administration (MARAD) announced almost $580 million in Port Infrastructure Development Program awards, funding 31 projects in 15 states and one territory.

The $580 million in grants range in size from more than $53 million for the Port of San Juan Puerto Rico to restore key wharves to $708,750 for a planning project at the Port of Harlingen in Texas.

Large Project Awards



Anchorage, Alaska: Cargo Terminal 1 Replacement Project (awarded $50,000,000)

The project will fund construction of a new general purpose cargo terminal at the Don Young Port of Alaska. Work funded by the grant includes demolition of the existing terminal, construction of the trestle and wharf structure, and related landside facilities and utilities.

Oakland, California: Outer Harbor Terminal Infrastructure Modernization Project (awarded $49,517,100)

The project includes wharf strengthening and other structural repairs including crane girder upgrades, added piling, beam strengthening, crane rail replacement, removing and replacing the old electrical bus bar system, and pavement overlay at Berths 24-26 within the Outer Harbor Terminal.

New Haven, Connecticut: Port Rail Access Improvement Project (awarded $11,172,433)

The project will add two new railyards and over one mile of new railroad track to the New Haven Terminal in New Haven, Connecticut.

Broward County, Florida: Port Everglades Regional Port Operations with Emissions Reductions Project (awarded $53,357,402)

The project includes the purchase of two tier-4 diesel reach stackers, roughly 12 hybrid pickup trucks, approximately 22 electric terminal tractors/yard trucks, roughly six electric 8k forklifts, six 8x4 reefer racks (totaling 192 slots), approximately six electric top loaders, and two hybrid rubber-tired gantry (RTG) cranes. The project also includes a Port and Maritime Electrification Plan, electrical system upgrades and associated civil works required for charging stations, high mast lighting, optical character recognition (OCR) at the Crowley terminal gate, a concrete RTG run at the Port Everglades Terminal LLC (PET) terminal, and a workforce development program.

Garden City, Georgia: Garden City Terminal Power Resiliency Project (awarded $49,886,096)

The project will eliminate the need for the terminal to draw electric power from local sources by creating a self-contained, on-terminal power distribution network fed from dedicated, GPA owned substations. It also will construct redundant power feeds and backup power generation systems, replace overhead power lines with an underground network, and build a new GPA owned substation to provide resiliency and increase the capacity of available electric power.

Hennepin, Illinois: Hennepin Barge Terminal and Soybean Logistics Asset (awarded $38,582,711)

The project will build a new, roughly 700-foot loading dock, conveyor systems, and storage systems for soybean meal, soybean oil, and soybean hulls.

Chicago, Illinois: Landing Dock Safety and Efficiency Project (awarded $34,508,933)

This project will rehabilitate roughly 3,000 feet of a dock wall, construct roughly three new heavy-lift crane pads, and add approximately 1,700 feet of new rail spur at the Iroquois Landing Terminal.

Morehead City, North Carolina: Modernization and Revitalization of Barge Berths (awarded $14,921,158)

The project will construct new sheet pile bulkheads in front of the existing bulkheads at the North, East, and South barge berths in the Port of Morehead City. Work includes the installation of a redesigned concrete cap, high-performance fenders, and upgraded mooring hardware. It also will refurbish existing support structures such as trestles, fixed cranes, and hoists.

San Juan, Puerto Rico: Puerto Nuevo Wharves Reconstruction and Resilience Project (awarded $53,526,756)

The project will restore and modernize critical infrastructure at the Puerto Nuevo Docks in the Port of San Juan, Puerto Rico. It will reconstruct wharves N and O, including demolition and disposal of the existing platforms, reconstruction of the wharves, and installation of new fender systems and bollards.

Houston, Texas: Agricultural Export Improvement and Community Resilience Project (awarded $25,359,216)

This project will expand a grain elevator at the Port of Houston Authority’s Turning Basin and will expand stormwater capacity infrastructure for the Port of Houston and surrounding community by constructing the first phase of a drainage improvement project.

Tacoma, Washington: Pierce County Terminal Efficiency Project (awarded $11,647,000)

The project consists of converting all lighting to LED lights, installing reefers on racks with power infrastructure for approximately 198 refrigerated containers, and rebuilding the terminal transfer zone.

Small Projects at Small Port Awards



Juneau, Alaska: Aurora Harbor Drive Down Float Project (awarded $11,154,002)

The project will build a drive down float and vehicle bridge, as well as procure two new 5-ton electric cranes.

Dillingham, Alaska: Port of Dillingham Improvements Project (awarded $11,250,000)

The project will fund the replacement of the Dillingham Boat Harbor float system and utilities, extend the north bulkhead dock, and add a new boat grid. The project also includes an environmental site assessment at a property adjacent to the harbor that is being considered for future development, as well as site improvements to the east waterfront such as grading and drainage and development of water and sewer utilities.

Hoonah, Alaska: Marine Industrial Center Cargo Dock (awarded $9,429,201)

The project adds new features to an existing cargo dock to include sheet pile closed-cell bulkheads, fender piles, and breasting dolphins. Additionally, the project will include a concrete roll-on roll-off (“RoRo”) ramp, fill, rocks, mooring fenders, bullrail, bollards, and cleats.

Kodiak, Alaska: Saint Herman Harbor Moorage Expansion Project (awarded $11,250,000)

The project consists of adding additional berthing capacity in the Harbor for large commercial fishing vessels and support craft. It will add a new float "O" and extend float "P." It will also include electrical upgrades to floats "M" and "N."

Saint Paul, Alaska: City South Dock Renovations and New Berthing Dolphins Project (awarded $11,025,219)

The project will renovate the City South Dock by installing new fenders; replacing and upgrading bull rails, ladders, and cleats; adding new 80-ton bollards; installing safety equipment; adding new mooring dolphins with energy-absorbing fenders connected by a catwalk; and includes all related design, engineering, and environmental activities.

Crescent City, California: Citizens Dock Replacement Project (awarded $8,000,000)

The project will rebuild the existing dock structure to better withstand operational and weather hazards, widen the docks to allow a greater number of trucks through, and install hoists to load/unload cargo more efficiently.

New London, Connecticut: Cross Sound Ferry Terminal Infrastructure Improvements (awarded $3,922,500)

The project includes the construction of a new bulkhead, relocation and installation of new mooring dolphins, construction of a new ferry ramp and slip, relocation of an existing ferry slip with new ramp and floating loading platform, re-sheeting of a section of the existing bulkhead, and minor related dredging at the Cross Sound Ferry Terminal in New London, Connecticut.

Palmetto, Florida: Berth Reconstruction Engineering and Permitting Project (awarded $10,375,000)

The project consists of completing NEPA reviews, project permitting, and engineering design work for five of the port's operational berths that need to be fully reconstructed.

Hardin, Illinois: Hardin Illinois River Terminal Elevator Project (awarded $9,000,000)

The project consists of the following activities: construction of two new storage bins, one at the Hardin facility and one at the Jerseyville facility under the same ownership; a new loadout conveyor belt and river cell loading tower at the Hardin terminal as well as the installation of roughly 11 mooring dolphins; replacement of the scale house at the Hardin terminal; and road improvements on Park Street near the Hardin terminal.

Mount Vernon, Indiana: Mount Vernon Port Transload and Railyard (awarded $11,249,000)

The project will construct a new railyard and transload facility within the Mount Vernon port. Work includes constructing approximately 20,000 total feet of rail track, roughly 5 acres of paved roadways and an outdoor laydown area, a new truck entrance to the port, five new railtruck transload zones, truck marshalling areas, and a multipurpose container/cargo storage yard. The project also includes the purchase and installation of a new truck scale, a scale house, and facility lighting and security improvements.

Chippewa County, Michigan: Drummond Dolomite Ship Loader & Sea Wall Improvements (awarded $10,154,024)

Purchase and construct a ship loader and make sea wall improvements to include selective demolition of a sunken vessel and water utilities, install new sheet pile, tie backs, a mooring cell, bollards and miscellaneous repairs across the sea wall.

Oswego, New York: Warehouse modernization (awarded $11,250,000)

The project will replace an existing warehouse with a new, climate-controlled warehouse, install a backup generator, procure two material handlers, and replace an existing guard house at the Port of Oswego, New York.

Put-in-Bay, Ohio: Breakwater for Main Ferry Terminal, Phase I (awarded $10,371,073)

This project would fund the construction of a 406’ stone breakwall which would serve to protect the existing ferry dock and would include a stand-by ferry berth on the inner wall of the breakwall that would provide a ramp and tie point to berth a ferry for maintenance and act as an alternative landing point to load and unload passengers, vehicles, and cargo should the main dock be unavailable due to repairs or heavy weather.

Erie-Western Pennsylvania Port Authority: Parade Street Slip Dock Wall Replacement and Slip Widening Project (awarded $11,250,000)

The project includes the construction of a roughly 406-foot stone breakwall, which will serve to protect the existing ferry dock and a new stand-by ferry berth on the inner wall of the breakwall that will provide a ramp and tie point to berth a ferry for maintenance and act as an alternative landing point to load and unload passengers, vehicles, and cargo should the main dock be unavailable due to repairs or heavy weather.

Davisville, Rhode Island: Gateway Upgrades for Access, Resiliency & Development at the Port of Davisville Project (awarded $11,250,000)

The project will relocate a port access roadway and port entrance gate, relocate and improve port operations buildings, construct new and expanded upland cargo laydown areas, and install lighting, cameras, fencing, gates, and other security assets.

Harlingen, Texas: Port of Harlingen Resiliency and Asset Management Planning (awarded $708,750)

This is a planning project at the Port of Harlingen to conduct an infrastructure assessment, market analysis, and environmental analysis; develop a capital improvement plan; and update the port’s 2019 Master Plan.

Neah Bay, Washington: Port of Neah Bay Modernization and Marine Highway Initiative (awarded $5,506,250)

Three components: 1) uplands improvements including buildings and utilities; 2) in-water modernization and safety improvements including boat ramp, floats, commercial fish dock, icehouse, cranes, and safety and utility work; and 3) barge loading facility planning.

Bellingham, Washington: The Lummi Nation Fishermans Cove Dock Replacement Project (awarded $10,979,375)

This project will fund the demolition and replacement of a pier at the Fisherman's Cove Marina Dock at Gooseberry Point Waterfront on the Lummi Indian Reservation in Bellingham, Washington. The project will also include purchase of an electric lift and four Davit cranes.

Anacortes, Washington: T Dock Reconfiguration Project (awarded $7,400,000)

The project will replace an existing 47-year-old commercial dock (T Dock) within the Cap Sante Marina located in downtown Anacortes with a new, modern dock that has double the working surface. The project includes demolition; construction of a new steel pile-supported concrete dock structure; stormwater management work; replacement of the electrical service; replacement of water and fire suppression systems; and replacement of existing concrete abutment with a new concrete abutment and sheet pile wall to meet seismic codes.

Port Angeles, Washington: Operational Capacity Expansion Project (awarded $9,000,000)

The project will fund the purchase of two reduced-emissions modern log stackers, two hybrid material handlers, and a bulk cargo conveyor system.



