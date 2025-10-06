Subscribe
SC Ports Authority Appoints Micah Mallace as CEO

October 6, 2025

© South Carolina State Ports Authority
With a unanimous vote by its Board of Directors, the South Carolina State Ports Authority (SC Ports) announced Micah Mallace as President and CEO.

Mallace assumes leadership of the port after a long and distinguished career in the maritime and logistics industry. He previously served as the Chief Commercial Officer of SC Ports before becoming President of Harbor Logistics, a third-party logistics company specializing in port drayage, warehousing, and transload operations.

“I am humbled by the opportunity to serve as the next President and CEO at SC Ports. The port team and South Carolina’s broader maritime community provide port service that is unmatched, and I know, together, we will further strengthen our competitiveness,” said Mallace.

