Ports America Names Fernandez VP & GM in Tampa

July 1, 2024

(Photo: Ports America)
Marine terminal operator Ports America announced it has appointed Manny Fernandez as Vice President and General Manager of its operations in Tampa, Fla.

An accomplished logistics and transportation senior executive in domestic and international multimodal transportation, supply chain management, warehousing, and ocean/air forwarding, with over 30 years of global experience, Fernandez comes to Ports America from Cargomatic, where he most recently served as the Senior Vice President of Ocean, Rail, and Port Solutions since February 2023. His prior experience also includes leading teams at CMA CGM, APL, Flagler Global Logistics, International Container Terminal SVCS Inc (ICTSI), and Deutsche Post World Net (DPWN).

In his new role, Fernandez will lead Ports America's Tampa team in strategic growth initiatives and identifying opportunities to secure new business and partnerships. He will also play a key part in driving operational excellence and enriching our existing team with his unique global perspectives.

