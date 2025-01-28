Port Protests Do Not Stall Oil Loadings in Libya

Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) said oil exports were continuing without disruption following talks with protesters at the Es Sider and Ras Lanuf ports on Tuesday.



"Operations are proceeding smoothly across all fields and ports after discussions with protesters who held demonstrations this morning at the Es Sider and Ras Lanuf ports," the NOC said in a statement on its Facebook page.



According to five engineers and a shipping source, protesters had temporarily blocked oil loadings at the ports. The demonstrators were calling for the relocation of oil company headquarters to the Oil Crescent region and for fairer development of the area to improve living conditions.



The Oil Crescent, home to key ports like Es Sider, Brega, Zueitina, and Ras Lanuf, contributes nearly half of Libya's total oil exports. Most oil company headquarters, however, are based in the capital, Tripoli.



"We just want equality," said protester Houssam El Khodor. "Oil is extracted from our region, but all we get in return are toxic fumes."



The protests occurred as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), of which Libya is a member, prepared to discuss its oil production policy amid U.S. President Joe Biden's calls for OPEC to help reduce global oil prices.



Earlier on Tuesday, NOC reported on its official X account that Libya's crude oil production had reached over 1.4 million barrels per day (bpd), about 200,000 bpd below pre-civil war levels.



A January loading schedule seen by Reuters indicated that Es Sider was set to export approximately 340,000 bpd, while Ras Lanuf was slated to ship an additional 110,000 bpd.



Meanwhile, Brent crude oil prices, which had risen earlier in response to the protests, settled at a two-week low of $77.17 per barrel by 1616 GMT.



Oil protests have previously disrupted Libya’s operations, including a shutdown last August that reduced production by about 700,000 bpd due to disputes over the central bank governor’s position. That disruption lasted more than a month, with production gradually resuming in early October.



(Reuters + Staff)