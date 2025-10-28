Saudi Global Ports Surpasses 15 Million TEUs Handled

SGP Container Terminals, a subsidiary of Saudi Global Ports Group, has surpassed 15 million TEUs in cumulative container throughput handled at King Abdulaziz Port Dammam since commencing operations in 2015.

This milestone was achieved through close collaboration with the Saudi Ports Authority, Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority, global shipping lines and various long-term partners.

SGP operates the largest container terminal on the Eastern Coast of Saudi Arabia at King Abdulaziz Port Dammam and has played a central role in connecting the Kingdom’s industries to international markets. Supported by PSA International’s global expertise in container terminals, the volumes handled at SGP Container Terminals have continued to grow year on year to achieve a high of 3.2 million TEUs in 2024.

This achievement further reinforces SGP’s long-term growth trajectory, following shortly after the successful award and integration of Multipurpose Terminals along the Eastern Coast in July 2025.