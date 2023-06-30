Port of Oakland Turning Basins Proposed Project Reaches Key Milestone

The Oakland Harbor Turning Basins Widening Navigation Study has reached another milestone. The comment period for the second draft of the Integrated Feasibility Report (IFR) closed on June 16, 2023. The end of the comment period signals the beginning of the next phase of the proposed project.

The California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) study began May 31, 2022 and is expected to be available later this year for public review and comment. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) is the turning basins project lead, and the Port of Oakland is closely collaborating with USACE as the local sponsor and CEQA lead agency.

“The Port is pleased to be moving the proposed project along in partnership with USACE to meet the demands of an evolving shipping industry and delivering on the Port’s continued focus on improving goods movement efficiencies and environmental stewardship,” said Port of Oakland Maritime Director Bryan Brandes.

The proposed project includes widening both turning basins to accommodate vessels up to 1,310 feet in length. The benefits of widening the turning basins include:

- Safer navigation for big ships already calling Oakland;

- Improved waterway operational efficiencies resulting in more efficient goods movement;

- Reduced delays and ship idling time at anchorage;

- Improved flexibility to connect to shorepower at dock;

- Reduced vessel emissions; and

- Reduced environmental impact per container.

The feasibility study process is slated to conclude in June 2024, at which time the engineering design and pre-construction phase could begin. That phase is estimated to end in 2026. Construction could begin in 2027 and conclude in 2029.