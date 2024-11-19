Subscribe
Port of Oakland Leads in Ag Reefer Exports

November 19, 2024

Port of Oakland (c) Chris Hinkley / Adobestock
Port ranks number one for refrigerated exports, supports $8.5 billion in ag exports.

The Port of Oakland continues to be one of the most important gateways for U.S. agricultural products. The Port exported 235,899 TEUs (twenty-foot containers) of agricultural commodities as of October 2024, totaling nearly $8.5 billion. Oakland ranks number one by TEU volume in international refrigerated (reefer) export trade among United States ports.

“The Port of Oakland is a major international gateway for California’s and the nation’s farmers,” said Port of Oakland Maritime Director Bryan Brandes. “Agricultural exports are especially important commodities for our Port’s business. In any given year, agricultural products comprise between 37% and 45% of total exports from Oakland.”

Oakland has ranked first among all U.S. ports in international reefer export TEUs for seven consecutive years. The total commercial value of reefer exports through Oakland reached $7 billion in 2023. The Port and its partners have made substantial investments in facilities for ag and refrigerated products in the last seven years. These investments, including Cool Port and PCC Logistics warehouses, have paved the way for greatly expanding the transportation of agricultural, refrigerated and frozen products through the Port.

The Oakland Seaport’s proximity to the California Central Valley, its ocean carrier services that depart directly for Asia, and its on-site cold storage infrastructure support Oakland’s position as an export powerhouse for the United States. Ninety percent of the region’s agricultural products pass through the Port’s marine terminals heading to markets overseas.

