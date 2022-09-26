Port of Oakland collaborates with West Oakland to create green jobs

The Port of Oakland has joined forces with the West Oakland Job Resource Center (WOJRC) to train workers for green jobs in the transportation and logistics industry.

WOJRC received a $350,000 grant from the California Energy Commission’s Clean Transportation Program. The Port of Oakland supported WOJRC during the application process and will provide on-going technical assistance in the program’s administration.

The grant is part of the California Energy Commission’s $100 million annual investment to support California communities by promoting accelerated development and deployment of advanced green transportation and fuel technologies.

WOJRC announced the launch of its new initiative, “Greening the Transportation, Distribution and Logistics industry.”

“I am excited to collaborate with the Port of Oakland and its business partners on this exciting new grant for green technologies in the transportation and logistics industry,” said WOJRC Executive Director Joyce Guy.

The transportation and logistics industry has historically contributed to greenhouse gas emissions that affect climate change. This grant led by WOJRC will build upon the organization’s existing job training programs to upskill and train workers in zero emissions technologies.

The project’s goal is to create pathways for long-lasting, quality jobs, providing family-sustaining wages for marginalized communities. Program participants will be trained on a range of zero emissions vehicles and equipment, providing them with a unique skill set that will be in high demand as California works towards its goal of reducing and eliminating the state’s carbon footprint.