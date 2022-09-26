29003 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Wednesday, September 28, 2022

Maritime Logistics Professional

September 26, 2022

Port of Oakland collaborates with West Oakland to create green jobs

(Photo: Port of Oakland)

(Photo: Port of Oakland)

The Port of Oakland has joined forces with the West Oakland Job Resource Center (WOJRC) to train workers for green jobs in the transportation and logistics industry.

WOJRC received a $350,000 grant from the California Energy Commission’s Clean Transportation Program. The Port of Oakland supported WOJRC during the application process and will provide on-going technical assistance in the program’s administration.

The grant is part of the California Energy Commission’s $100 million annual investment to support California communities by promoting accelerated development and deployment of advanced green transportation and fuel technologies.

WOJRC announced the launch of its new initiative, “Greening the Transportation, Distribution and Logistics industry.”

“I am excited to collaborate with the Port of Oakland and its business partners on this exciting new grant for green technologies in the transportation and logistics industry,” said WOJRC Executive Director Joyce Guy.

The transportation and logistics industry has historically contributed to greenhouse gas emissions that affect climate change. This grant led by WOJRC will build upon the organization’s existing job training programs to upskill and train workers in zero emissions technologies.

The project’s goal is to create pathways for long-lasting, quality jobs, providing family-sustaining wages for marginalized communities.  Program participants will be trained on a range of zero emissions vehicles and equipment, providing them with a unique skill set that will be in high demand as California works towards its goal of reducing and eliminating the state’s carbon footprint.

Related News

Maritime Leaders Calls for Collaborative Spirit

 A tow enters the lock chamber from downstream at Brandon Road Lock and Dam in Joliet, Illinois. (Photo: USACE Rock Island District)

J.F. Brennan Tallies $23.5 Million Lock and Dam Contract

 Christine Spiten - a passion for ocean #ACTION. Photo Courtesy Norhipping

Interview: Christine Spiten, WWF & Cleaning Up Ocean Plastics

 © EdNurg / Adobe Stock

Depleted Rhine Water Level in Germany Holds Above Crisis Lows

 Ocean Ark, a new-concept offshore fish-farming system recently received an AIP from RINA. Image courtesy Ocean Ark Tech of Chile/RINA

Tech File: OATECH Fish-Farming "Superyacht" Earns RINA AIP

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Deckhands

● Faststream ● London, Uk

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

First Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician IAT - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
© New Wave Media Int