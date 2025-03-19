Port of Oakland: 2025 Imports, Exports Grow

The Port of Oakland starts 2025 with growth in both imports and exports. Loaded container volume recorded 146,187 TEUs (twenty-foot containers) in January 2025. This is an 8.5% increase over January 2024, when 144,405 TEUs passed through the Port.

Loaded imports experienced a 13% increase this year. The Port processed 81,453 TEUs in January 2025, compared to 72,081 TEUs in January 2024.

Loaded exports registered more modest growth, rising 3.4%, with 64,735 TEUs passing through Port facilities in January 2025, in contrast to 62,596 TEUs in January 2024.

Empty imports were reduced by 26.2%, with 12,625 TEUs leaving the Port in January 2025, compared to 17,117 TEUs in January 2024.

Empty exports increased 19.8% in January 2025. The Port processed 34,363 TEUs this January, versus 28,694 TEUs in January 2024.