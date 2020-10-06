Port Milwaukee Director Tindall-Schlicht Honored by AntwerpXL

Leaders of an international shipping conference have named Milwaukee’s Port Director, Adam Tindall-Schlicht, as an AntwerpXL 40 Under 40 honoree. The award showcases rising stars, under the age of 40, in an important sector of marine commerce.

AntwerpXL is a major conference focusing on breakbulk shipping – that is cargo not transported in containers. Port Milwaukee is a significant destination for breakbulk on the Great Lakes.

This award is designed to identify and celebrate younger players within the industry, showcase their contributions and encourage innovation.

Tindall-Schlicht was nominated for the award by Executive Director David Naftzger of the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Governors & Premiers. In his submission, Naftzger said Tindall-Schlicht has “built an impressive record at Port Milwaukee during his tenure.” The nomination went on to praise Tindall-Schlicht’s efforts to increase cargo volumes, boost economic impact, improve marketing efforts, and develop new export facilities at Port Milwaukee.

“Receiving the AntwerpXL 40 Under 40 award is much more than a personal honor,” Tindall-Schlicht said. “It reflects the energy and innovation that all the team members of Port Milwaukee bring to our work. Port Milwaukee is a burgeoning transportation hub, adding economic value to this city, this region, and to the international shipping industry.”

Tindall-Schlicht was previously recognized by the Milwaukee Business Journal as one if its 2020 “40 Under 40” honorees. BizTimes Milwaukee also honored Tindall-Schlicht as a “Notable LGBTQ Executive” earlier this year.

Port Milwaukee is an economic entity of City government governed by the seven-member Board of Harbor Commissioners, a panel appointed by Mayor Tom Barrett and confirmed by the Common Council. It administers operations on the hundreds of acres that make up the Port. It promotes shipping and commerce throughout the region by providing access to domestic and international ships, rail, and over-the-road transportation.