Thursday, July 29, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

July 29, 2021

Port of Marseille FOS Traffic Jumps 13% 1H '21

© lamax/AdobeStock

With 38 million tons (MT) of goods handled between January and June 2021, traffic at the Port of Marseille Fos increased by 13% compared with the first half of 2020. All types of goods traffic are increasing, particularly for containers (+2%), new vehicles (+18%), chemical bulk (+11%) and solid bulk (+11%). Only liquid bulk traffic is down compared with 2019 (-7%) despite an increase of +6% compared with 2020.


  • An increase of +19% for general cargo traffic

In total, more than 10 MT of general cargo was handled in the port of Marseille Fos in the first half of 2021, representing an increase of +19% compared with the same period in 2020. Container traffic is particularly vibrant with 755 k TEU handled, an increase of +21% compared to 2020 and +2% compared to 2019.  The trailer sector is also doing well with +31% compared with 2020 and +6% compared with 2019. The strongest growth can be seen in new vehicles traffic with an increase of +63% compared to 2020 and +18% compared to 2019.
 

  • +32% growth for solid bulk traffic compared with 2020

With more than 6.3 MT handled in the first half of 2021, the sector exceeded its 2019 level by +4%. With the exception of cereals, all solid bulk traffic is increasing, and for some segments it is increasing spectacularly, in particular for the steel sector with an increase of +46% compared with 2020 and +7% compared with 2019.
 

  • An increase of +6% for liquid bulk which rules out a return to pre-crisis levels

At the end of June 2021, the port of Marseille Fos handled a total of 21.33 MT of liquid bulk, up from 2020 (+6%) and down from 2019 (-7%). This sector is weakened by the 9% drop in crude and refined oil traffic compared with 2019. The covid-19 pandemic continues to affect the consumption of oil products. LNG traffic continues to grow, +4% compared to 2020 and +6% compared to 2019. Chemical and food bulks are up by +21% compared with 2020 and +11% compared with 2019.
 
On the downside, maritime passenger transport continues to be strongly affected by the health situation in the first half of 2021: -22% of passengers compared to 2020 and -81% compared to 2019.

