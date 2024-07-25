Subscribe
Search

Port San Luis Harbor District Eyes Offshore Wind Prize in California

July 25, 2024

© creativenature.nl / Adobe Stock
© creativenature.nl / Adobe Stock

The Port San Luis Harbor District has entered into a project evaluation agreement with Clean Energy Terminals (CET), a leading developer of offshore wind port facilities across the U.S., to asses the development of the West Coast's first offshore wind operations and maintenance port.

The agreement enables the parties to jointly evaluate the technical and commercial feasibility of an offshore wind operations and maintenance (O&M) port facility in San Luis Obispo Bay.

The facility could be utilized by multiple wind projects located in federal waters off California's Central Coast.

If an O&M facility is found to be feasible, the agreement also sets out a pathway for parties to negotiate a lease option and subsequent long-term lease for the project's development and operations.

Project evaluation is expected to take between six and 18 months, with development of an O&M facility taking six-to-eight years in total, subject to permitting and the timing of California's offshore wind projects.

Any future lease option or long-term lease agreement will require a separate Harbor District Board approval.

Offshore wind is a multi-billion-dollar maritime energy industry that has experienced significant growth internationally and on the U.S. East Coast. It is now emerging off the Golden State's coast as part of California's effort to transition to zero-emission electricity generation by 2045.

Recent port studies and public feedback have suggested that larger offshore wind-related port facilities, such as the staging and integration ports under development in Humboldt Bay and Long Beach, are not well-suited to the Central Coast.

 Instead, smaller facilities such as O&M ports, which are typically no more than 5 acres in size and support vessels that come into port approximately once every other week, could be a good fit for the region.

An O&M port would enable Central Coast communities to tap into the new job creation and local economic benefits that are stemming from the offshore wind industry without significant coastal industrialization, according to the partners.

"The Harbor District's mission is to support commercial, recreational, and coastal-related activities, and to this end, offshore wind represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity for San Luis Obispo Bay that we simply cannot overlook.

"The commercial and energy-related activities of the last century led to infrastructure investments that harbor users still enjoy today, including Harford Pier and the federal breakwater. Offshore wind represents this century's opportunity to invest in local maritime projects that will ensure the Harbor's role as a critical economic engine in SLO County for generations to come,” said Suzy Watkins, Harbor Director of the Port San Luis Harbor District.

Offshore Ports Renewable Energy Industry News Activity North America Offshore Wind Green Ports

Related Logistics News

Damen CSD600 cutter suction dredger (Credit: Damen)

Damen’s New Dredger Starts Work in Indonesia
Kyle Hogan (Photo: Port of Corpus Christi)

Port of Corpus Christi Names Hogan COO
(Photo: Jessica Fontenette / U.S. Coast Guard)

Power Outages Hinder Hurricane Beryl Recovery, Delay Port...
(Photo: Ports America)

Ports America Names Fernandez VP & GM in Tampa
(Photo: Port of Los Angeles)

Port of LA Issues RFP for Cruise Terminal Development &...
(Photo: Port Houston)

New Hybrid-electric Cranes Arrive at Port Houston

Interview

Bridges Can be Protected from Ship Collisions – An Expert on Structures in Disasters Explains How

Bridges Can be Protected from Ship Collisions – An Expert on Structures in Disasters Explains How

Insight

China's Commodity Import Trend Driven by Prices, Not Economy

China's Commodity Import Trend Driven by Prices, Not Economy

Video

Got Propane?

Got Propane?

Logistics News

European Commission Urged to Take Action on Calves

European Commission Urged to Take Action on Calves

Roll Group Expands Heavy Gantry Capability in Indonesia

Roll Group Expands Heavy Gantry Capability in Indonesia

Saipem Sees Business Opportunities in Green Ammonia, Offshore Wind

Saipem Sees Business Opportunities in Green Ammonia, Offshore Wind

CMA CGM Sees Shipping Demand Holding Up After Restocking Wave

CMA CGM Sees Shipping Demand Holding Up After Restocking Wave

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Vandals target France's high-speed rail network as Olympics get underway
Norfolk Southern beats second-quarter profit estimates on higher prices
Gas shows its staying power as United States wind output drops: Maguire