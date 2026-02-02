Subscribe
Chapman Tapped to Lead VPS in the Americas

February 2, 2026

Neil Chapman was named Managing Director of VPS in the Americas. "With the ongoing evolution of fuel quality, emissions regulations, and carbon accountability, VPS is uniquely positioned to help our customers make smarter, more sustainable operational decisions."
Neil Chapman was named Managing Director of VPS in the Americas. ""With the ongoing evolution of fuel quality, emissions regulations, and carbon accountability, VPS is uniquely positioned to help our customers make smarter, more sustainable operational decisions." Image courtesy VPS

VPS appointed Neil Chapman as the company’s Managing Director of the Americas.

Chapman has a wealth of experience in Testing and Inspection, having worked for most of the major TIC companies during his 40 year career. More recently he has held senior commercial leadership roles and he has developed a deep understanding of how to deliver tangible value to clients and operating as a true partner, to tackle the everchanging demands of the marine industry.

“We are very pleased to have Neil on board, as his deep sector knowledge will help our customers to improve their operational efficiency and drive up profitability," said Dr. Malcolm Cooper, CEO, VPS. "This is particularly important as we help our customers navigate an increasingly
complex marine fuels mix and rapidly changing global Carbon taxation landscape.”

