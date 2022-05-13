Port of Koper Orders More Electric Konecranes RTGs

The operator of the Port of Koper in Slovenia, Luka Koper d.d., has ordered three electric Konecranes RTG cranes featuring an auto plug-in system. The order was booked in Q1 2022 and the cranes will be delivered in February 2023. When the cranes are handed-over, Koper will operate a fleet of 30 Konecranes RTGs.

Luka Koper has been operating Konecranes RTG and RMG cranes for almost 20 years. “Koper is a forward-looking container terminal operator with ambitious environmental goals, a quality that is strongly supported by our ecolifting approach,” said Adel Issa, Sales Manager EMEA, Konecranes, Port Solutions.

The low-noise electric RTGs on order are similar to the ones already working at Koper. They will be equipped with cable reel systems and an auto plug-in feature. They will feed regenerative power back to the local grid and have energy-efficient LED lights. They will also have a selection of Smart Features: DGPS Auto-Steering, Auto-TOS Reporting, Auto-Positioning, Truck Lift Prevention and Stack Collision Prevention.

Edvin Boškin, Luka Koper’s Technical Manager, said: “It speaks volumes that our Investment Supplier of the Year award has been given to Konecranes a couple of times. We look forward to receiving our new RTGs and making them work for our customers. We will continue striving to be one of the leading port operators and logistics providers for Central and Eastern Europe.”

This contract is part of Ecolifting, Konecranes’ vision to minimize the carbon footprint of equipment for container terminals.