Thursday, December 23, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

December 22, 2021

Port of Hueneme Votes to Use Zero-emissions Equipment

(Photo: Port of Hueneme)

To further its commitment to decarbonize operations at the Port of Hueneme, the Oxnard Harbor District voted on December 20 to approve a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to provide stevedores with the ability to utilize the district’s existing two new electric terminal tractors (eUTR). These eUTRs are funded through a Zero-and Near zero-Emission Freight Facilities (ZANZEFF) grant project.

“Last month, my fellow Oxnard Harbor Commissioners and I voted unanimously to put us on a path of pursuing a zero-emission future,” said Jason T. Hodge, President of the Oxnard Harbor District that owns the Port of Hueneme. “Our passage of the MOU signals a strong commitment for the continued support of green infrastructure and equipment use at the port.”

One of the two new electric terminal tractors (eUTRs) manufactured by Kalmar are funded through Zero-and Near Zero-Emission Freight Facilities (ZANZEFF) grant project.

In 2018, the California Air Resources Board awarded $3 million to the Port of Hueneme to fund a ship to shore zero emission energy project. This project was a part of a joint application with the Port of Los Angeles for the statewide ZANZEFF grant solicitation funded through the state’s Cap and Trade dollars.

“These two electric yard trucks provide the port’s stevedores with the ability to easily and efficiently move cargo from ship to shore in a manner that is completely zero-emission,” stated Kristin Decas, CEO & Port Director. “We are thankful to have the infrastructure in place to charge electric cargo handling equipment such as these electric UTRs on port.”

