Subscribe
Search

Port Houston Volumes Dip in October

November 25, 2024

Port of houston (c) wildPhotography.com Adobestock
Port of houston (c) wildPhotography.com Adobestock

Port Houston handled 3,430,212 TEUs through October of this year - 7% more than the same period last year. Container volumes in October specifically fell 15% compared to last October, reaching 309,623 TEUs.

Despite this slight dip, volumes are expected to be solid through the end of this year. According to early market reports, activity is expected to surge in November and into the new year as users push volumes ahead of January’s labor contract expiration and the early Chinese New Year and factory closures in Asia.

In October, loaded imports decreased by 13% and loaded exports dropped 21% compared to last year. Yet, total loaded container volumes remain up 6% year-to-date, with steady demand in critical sectors like resins and minerals.

General cargo through Port Houston’s public terminals was down 5% in October. Steel imports saw a 25% drop for the month, reflecting a 7% decrease in Texas onshore and offshore rig activity. There have, however, been notable year-to-date gains in wind power equipment, plywood, and fiberboard. Total tonnage across all Port Houston facilities is up 3% year-to-date, totaling 43,559,771 tons.

“Port Houston’s performance throughout this year reflects our team’s resilience and adaptability amid challenging industry conditions,” said Charlie Jenkins, CEO of Port Houston. “We remain committed to serving our customers and growing Houston’s presence as a global hub for commerce.”

A new Strategic Plan, released earlier in November, outlines organizational priorities for Port Houston over the next years that include facilitating safe navigation, advocating for the Houston Ship Channel, and maximizing capacity, among other objectives. “This Strategic Plan recognizes the pivotal role we play in driving economic growth and fostering regional prosperity, and it will be our guide going forward,” said Jenkins.

A key component of the new Strategic Plan is continued investment in infrastructure designed to improve capacity, fluidity, and efficiency at the public terminals. Recently, five new rubber-tired gantry cranes (RTGs) arrived at Port Houston’s Barbours Cut Container Terminal, adding critical support for growing container volumes there. At Port Houston’s Bayport Container Terminal, an additional wharf is under construction, with expected completion in 2026.

Ports Government Update Infrastructure Cargo Imports

Related Logistics News

Ship Loading in Port of Oakland (c) Port of Oakland

Oakland Import Volumes Near Pre-Pandemic Level
Copyright Timon/AdobeStock

Germany Preps for More FSRU Vessels
Port of Charleston (c) Nataliya Hora / Adobestock

SC Ports: Box Volume Steady, Rail Expands
Gulf of Aden (c) lesniewski / Adobestock

UKMTO: Vessel off Yemeni Coast Reports Missile Splash
LNG Carrier at Sea / (c) Moofushi / Adobestock

Venture Global gets FERC Nod for LA LNG Plant
Le Havre Box Quay (c) Sissoupitch / Adobestock

Three Industrial Projects for Le Havre Announced

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Video

Propane Powers Reliable Port Tractor Recharging

Propane Powers Reliable Port Tractor Recharging

Logistics News

America’s Ports: A New Awakening [?]

America’s Ports: A New Awakening [?]

Historic Tug Transferred to Great Lakes Maritime Academy

Historic Tug Transferred to Great Lakes Maritime Academy

Port Houston Volumes Dip in October

Port Houston Volumes Dip in October

American Legend Sets Sail on Inaugural Cruise

American Legend Sets Sail on Inaugural Cruise

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

United States rejects bid to reconsider new vehicle automated emergency braking rules
Sixteen missing after tourist boat sinks off Egypt's Red Sea coast
Trump prepares wide-ranging energy strategy to increase gas exports, oil drilling, sources say