Port Houston Records Double-Digit Gains in Standout July

July was a standout month for Port Houston’s public terminals, with double-digit growth in key sectors that pushed year-to-date totals to new heights.

Container volumes for July were up are markable 21% compared to July 2024, reaching 392,829 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs). This is one of the Port’s strongest single-month performances on record. Throughout this year Port Houston has continued to demonstrate strong capacity for growth in containerized cargo and has seen its largest volumes ever. Year-to-date, Port Houston has handled 2,562,506 TEUs, up 6% and making this year the fastest paced in the Port’s history.

Loaded import growth at Port Houston surged 19% for the month of July compared to last year, the largest increase seen in a top five U.S. container port. Loaded exports, primarily resins, have steadily grown throughout the year and reached an 18% increase in July compared to last year. Port Houston continues to be the market leader for resins exports. Total loaded containers at Port Houston are up 5%so far this year.

General cargo volumes at Port Houston’s public terminals rose 10% year-to-date through July. Notably, steel imports, comprised of a variety of products frequently used in the oil and gas market, were up 41% compared to July 2024 and 8% year-to-date, totaling 2,704,658 short tons so far this year. Overall tonnage across the public facilities reached 32,647,865 short tons through July, up 6% from the prior year.

Wharf 7 at Bayport Container Terminal — a new 1,000-foot berth that will increase vessel capacity from four to five ships and decrease anchor wait time — is on track for completion nearly two months early. Construction is expected to wrap up in December. This is the latest addition that is part of a robust infrastructure growth plan that will continue to add container capacity at the public terminals.

Port Houston is also earning national recognition for its commitment to sustainable development. The Houston Ship Channel Expansion, or Project 11, recently received the Environmental Excellence Award from the Western Dredging Association (WEDA) for its beneficial use-focused design. Nearly 100% of the engineering-grade dredged material from the Galveston Bay segment (more than 15 million cubic yards) has been repurposed to create 10 acres of bird islands, 276 acres of intertidal marsh, and 324 acres of oyster reefs, while unlocking more than 600 acres of future operations and maintenance capacity.

This recent expansion of the Houston Ship Channel now allows up to 17,000 TEU ships to call Bayport Terminal. The final Port-led portion of Project 11 dredging is scheduled to be complete later this summer. Additional segments will be led by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.