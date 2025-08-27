Subscribe
Search

Port Houston Records Double-Digit Gains in Standout July

August 27, 2025

© Port Houston
© Port Houston

July was a standout month for Port Houston’s public terminals, with double-digit growth in key sectors that pushed year-to-date totals to new heights. 

Container volumes for July were up are markable 21% compared to July 2024, reaching 392,829 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs). This is one of the Port’s strongest single-month performances on record. Throughout this year Port Houston has continued to demonstrate strong capacity for growth in containerized cargo and has seen its largest volumes ever. Year-to-date, Port Houston has handled 2,562,506 TEUs, up 6% and making this year the fastest paced in the Port’s history.

Loaded import growth at Port Houston surged 19% for the month of July compared to last year, the largest increase seen in a top five U.S. container port. Loaded exports, primarily resins, have steadily grown throughout the year and reached an 18% increase in July compared to last year. Port Houston continues to be the market leader for resins exports. Total loaded containers at Port Houston are up 5%so far this year.

General cargo volumes at Port Houston’s public terminals rose 10% year-to-date through July. Notably, steel imports, comprised of a variety of products frequently used in the oil and gas market, were up 41% compared to July 2024 and 8% year-to-date, totaling 2,704,658 short tons so far this year. Overall tonnage across the public facilities reached 32,647,865 short tons through July, up 6% from the prior year.

Wharf 7 at Bayport Container Terminal — a new 1,000-foot berth that will increase vessel capacity from four to five ships and decrease anchor wait time — is on track for completion nearly two months early. Construction is expected to wrap up in December. This is the latest addition that is part of a robust infrastructure growth plan that will continue to add container capacity at the public terminals.

Port Houston is also earning national recognition for its commitment to sustainable development. The Houston Ship Channel Expansion, or Project 11, recently received the Environmental Excellence Award from the Western Dredging Association (WEDA) for its beneficial use-focused design. Nearly 100% of the engineering-grade dredged material from the Galveston Bay segment (more than 15 million cubic yards) has been repurposed to create 10 acres of bird islands, 276 acres of intertidal marsh, and 324 acres of oyster reefs, while unlocking more than 600 acres of future operations and maintenance capacity.

This recent expansion of the Houston Ship Channel now allows up to 17,000 TEU ships to call Bayport Terminal. The final Port-led portion of Project 11 dredging is scheduled to be complete later this summer. Additional segments will be led by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Ports Shipping Cargo Port USA

Related Logistics News

© Port Milwaukee

Port Milwaukee to Break Ground on South Shore Cruise Dock
© Adobe Stock/mbruxelle

Doubling of US Tariffs on India Begin Wednesday
© DP World

DP World Deploys Electric Internal Transfer Vehicles in...
(Credit: UAL)

UAL Introduces New Shuttle Service for Southern Caribbean

Grain Shipments Halved from Russia, Ukraine
Kamran Ul Haq, Senior Vice President – Ports Advisory. © Lloyd’s Register

Lloyd’s Register Expands Advisory Services to Meet...

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Sponsored

Renewable Propane Making Path to Zero Easier for Ports

Renewable Propane Making Path to Zero Easier for Ports

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Logistics News

Port Milwaukee to Break Ground on South Shore Cruise Dock

Port Milwaukee to Break Ground on South Shore Cruise Dock

Trump Tariffs Reroute Brazilian Beef to Mexico

Trump Tariffs Reroute Brazilian Beef to Mexico

Baltic Index Up for Third Straight Session

Baltic Index Up for Third Straight Session

Doubling of US Tariffs on India Begin Wednesday

Doubling of US Tariffs on India Begin Wednesday

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

The UK's Tritax Big Box has officially ended its pursuit of Warehouse REIT
Bousso: Trump tariffs cause much-needed petrochemicals reduction
Mota-Engil's Mota-Engil profits rise 20% to a record, driven by African projects