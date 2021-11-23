28932 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Wednesday, November 24, 2021

November 23, 2021

Port Houston Hires Buckles as Chief Business Equity Officer

Maxine Buckles (Photo: Port Houston)

Maxine Buckles has been named Port Houston’s first-ever Chief Business Equity Officer reporting directly to Executive Director Roger Guenther. Buckles is responsible for implementing and administering diversity, equity, and training programs, including Port Houston’s new Minority- and Woman-Owned Business Enterprise Development Program and its successful Small Business Development Program.

In this newly created position, Buckles serves as a member of the Executive Leadership Team to ensure that diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) are infused into the Port culture. She also plays a pivotal role in creating a comprehensive strategy to launch, facilitate, and implement DEI initiatives across the organization.

Buckles previously served as Port Houston’s Chief Audit Officer responsible for planning and executing operational, financial, and compliance audits to evaluate the effectiveness of internal controls; and she monitored and coordinated all Port Authority audit activity. She has also held the position of Port Houston’s Corporate Controller.

Buckles is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting with honors from Xavier University of Louisiana and an MBA with an emphasis in Accounting from Tulane University.

She is a member of several professional organizations, including the Institute of Internal Auditors, National Black MBA Association (NBMBAA), Government Financial Officers Association (GFOA), National Association of Black Accountants (NABA) and Financial Executives International (FEI).

