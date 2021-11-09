Port of Green Bay on Pace to Reach Annual Tonnage Target

With nearly 230,000 tons of cargo shipped through the Port of Green Bay in October, shipments have now reached 1,575,114 tons for 2021. That puts the Port well within reach of its annual target of 2 million tons with 2+ months of shipping remaining in the current shipping season.

In October, limestone imports once again led the way at 106,698 tons. For all of 2021, limestone imports have totalled 544,726 tons. That puts total domestic and foreign limestone imports at 21% above 2020 year-to-date totals. Limestone has many uses; as a soil conditioner, in environmental protection applications, in livestock feed and as white pigment or filler in toothpaste, paint and other products.

Meanwhile, cement shipments totalled 53,623 tons last month, bringing the year-to-date cement shipments to 350,981 tons. That’s 6% above the year-to-date total last year. In addition, imports of foreign petroleum products have been robust in 2021 at 145,531 tons, or 2100% above the 2020 total through October.

“It's great to see the solid numbers for imports of limestone, cement and petroleum products as we head into the final stretch of the shipping season,” said Dean Haen, Port of Green Bay director. “While imports of U.S. and foreign salt is down from last year at this point, we’re optimistic those numbers will increase with winter heating season just around the corner.”

Eighteen ships called on the Port of Green Bay in October, bringing the 2021 total to 141. That compares to a total of 126 ships for the same time period last year.