Port of Gothenburg Acquires Land for Planned Expansion

The Port of Gothenburg has acquired a large area located in the port’s outer areas. The agreement, signed on Tuesday morning with the seller Platzer, creates conditions for the continuation of the port’s long-term plan for further expansion of the port. The total transaction value, which also includes a minor property sale, amounts to USD$71.98 million (SEK 684 million).

The Port of Gothenburg’s acquisition consists of land, office properties, and water areas. As a result of the transaction, there are future opportunities for 210,000 square meters of new terminal space. The total deal also includes the sale of a logistics property at the port entrance.

The Gothenburg region has been named the best logistics location in the Nordics. Through this transaction, the Port of Gothenburg further strengthens the conditions for industrial establishment and growth, while also enabling the implementation of the port’s development strategy.

The transaction is a logical continuation of a development that has progressed step by step westward since the 1970s. At that time, the Älvsborg RoRo terminal was built and later expanded with 144,000 square meters of new terminal space through the Arendal 2 project.

In the same nearby area, construction is currently underway on Stena Line’s new ferry terminal, which is planned to be completed in 2031. The new property included in today’s transaction is located directly adjacent to this area.

Revenue from the property’s existing office buildings will form the basis for financing the continued development of the area.

Both the acquisition and divestment of the respective properties are subject to approval by the municipal council. Transfer of ownership is expected to take place no earlier than the fourth quarter of 2026.

When the transaction has been fully completed, the port will elaborate on more detailed plans for the development of the attractive location.