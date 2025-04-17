Subscribe
Port Everglades Welcomes First LNG-Powered Cargo Ship

April 17, 2025

Port Everglades this week welcomed its first cargo ship fueled by LNG, Quetzal. Credit: Port Everglades
Port Everglades this week welcomed its first cargo ship fueled by LNG, Quetzal. Credit: Port Everglades

Broward County's Port Everglades this week welcomed its first cargo ship fueled by Liquified Natural Gas (LNG). The Crowley ship, Quetzal, is one of four new-build vessels using cleaner fuel that the Florida-based global company plans for trade among the U.S., Central America and the Caribbean Basin.

Several cruise ships fueled with LNG, including Princess Cruises' Sun Princess and Silversea's Silver Nova and Silver Ray, already visit Port Everglades, however, this is the first LNG-powered cargo ship to call.

Broward County Commissioners Lamar P. Fisher and Robert McKinzie joined port staff during a dockside plaque presentation to recognize Crowley's commitment to decarbonization and their trade partnership. This was also Queztal's first U.S. port call as part of its route between Central America and the U.S.

The Quetzal, like the other three forthcoming Avance Class container ships, has a capacity for 1,400 TEUs (20-foot container equivalent units) and 300 refrigerated unit plugs for transporting perishable cargo.

Ships using LNG, instead of diesel, can significantly lower greenhouse gas emissions such as sulfur oxide, carbon dioxide and nitrogen oxide while eliminating particulate matter.  According to Crowley, the new class of vessels also have high-pressure ME-GI engines and reduce methane slippage to negligible levels.

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

MEGA INFRASTRUCTURE: Inside the Chickamauga Lock Upgrade Project

Port Everglades Welcomes First LNG-Powered Cargo Ship

Indian Billionaire Gautam Adani to Sell Australian Port Terminal

Port of Corpus Christ: 51.3 Million Tons Moved in Q1 2025

Port Esbjerg: Fairway Deepened to Expand Capacity

