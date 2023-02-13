Port of Corpus Christi Taps AmmPower to Provide Green Hydrogen Energy Solutions

Canadian headquartered AmmPower Corp. announced it has entered into a memorandum of understanding with the Port of Corpus Christi Authority (PCCA) to explore the development of a green hydrogen used as feedstock for green fuel and green derivatives production, storage and distribution facility. In January AmmPower was named one of the port's private sector partners for its Horizons Clean Hydrogen Hub.

The Port of Corpus Christi has emerged as a leading U.S. gateway for exporting low carbon energy to international markets due to its ability to provide access to a deep draft channel, land for site location and close proximity to renewable energy. The port has voluntarily purchased electricity from 100% renewable sources since 2017 and has also been an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Green Power Partner since 2021.

“This is an important step forward for AmmPower to be able to work with the Port of Corpus Christy Authority with the aim of creating one of the leading clean energy ports in the world. The green fuel made with hydrogen feedstock is intended to be produced by AmmPower’s facility and will be used as fuel for next generation ships as well as a medium to transport green energy on a global basis,” said Dr. Gary Benninger, AmmPower CEO and executive chairman.

AmmPower is evaluating the feasibility of working with the Port of Corpus Christi to explore the development of a large green hydrogen feedstock for green fuel facility, to produce, store and distribute these derivatives for use as a carbon free fuel and a carrier of hydrogen energy. The facility will produce green hydrogen rich derivatives for domestic and export markets.

This project, led by Maarten Mobach, president of AmmPower Maritime and long-time industry veteran, will be one of the first renewable energy projects of this scale, at one of the larger working ports in the world. Mobach said, “Having been involved in a number of large port construction and infrastructure projects over the past 40 years, I can truly say this is a remarkable moment. The pivotal shift to green energy is a very important one. This will be the first of many projects in the maritime industry that will help transition towards green energy.”