Port of Antwerp-Bruges Instals Radar Network

The Port of Antwerp-Bruges has launched extensive digital radar and camera network that scans the entire Antwerp port area.

The system will become the backbone of safe and efficient shipping traffic, says the port, following the recently launched drone network.

The Antwerp port area covers more than 120 km2 with 11,000 hectares of waterways and quays. More than 300,000 shipping movements take place in the port every year.

The smart cameras are equipped with specially designed artificial intelligence that allows them to recognise ships. In combination with detailed radar data, this real-time data is designed to further increase situational awareness.

The 460 cameras and 22 radars are directly connected to the Antwerp Coordination Centre and provide operational services such as Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) and the Harbour Master's Office with a comprehensive view of the port. This allows them to closely monitor shipping and incidents and to manage waterways and moorings more efficiently and safely according to the highest IALA (International Association of Lighthouse Authorities) standards. The images are then viewed and analysed by colleagues with police powers and can also be shared with security services and other authorities.

With this network, the port now has one of the most advanced and high-performance systems of any port in the world. It is also ready to be connected to APICA (Advanced Port Information and Control Assistant), the port's digital twin. This digital copy provides a scan every second to create a real-time picture of what is happening at the port based on thousands of pieces of data from a network of cameras, sensors and drones. Operational since 2022, APICA supports port workers to quickly gain visibility into the situation on the ground, and, therefore, to carry out their work more safely and efficiently.

Rob Smeets, Chief Operations Officer Port of Antwerp-Bruges, said: “In the past, there were a few blind spots in the port area where we had no insight into unexpected shipping movements or incidents. Thanks to the successful cooperation with our concessionaires, we have been able to install radars and cameras in many new locations. There isn't a single centimetre of the terrain that escapes this extensive network."



