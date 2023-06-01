Subscribe
Plans Announced for LNG Export Facility in U.S. Gulf of Mexico

June 1, 2023

©Grand Isle LNG
©Grand Isle LNG

Grand Isle LNG is proposing to build an LNG export facility, thirteen miles south of Grand Isle, Louisiana, in Plaquemines Parish, promising significant economic benefits to the region.

The proposed deepwater port is a platform-based modular design; its pipeline access, and its nearshore location will result in one of the least expensive and safest operations on the market today. Importantly, all platforms and many components of the facility will be Louisiana made by Louisiana energy workers.

Located in federal waters of the West Delta Blocks in depths ranging from 68 to 72 feet, construction of the facility is planned in two phases. 

When complete, the plant will consist of an accommodations platform, two gas treatment platforms, two 2.1 million tons per annum-MTPA liquefaction platforms, two loading platforms, one thermal oxidizer platform, and two 155,000 cubic meter storage and offloading vessels.

Because the Deepwater Port licensing application will be sanctioned by MARAD, it will go through a rigorous and comprehensive review by numerous federal and state agencies that will ensure the planned facility is compliant with all environmental and safety requirements, the company said.

"Poised to provide clean-burning US LNG to partners around the world, Grand Isle LNG expects to start delivering in 2026.," the company said.

Offshore Energy Industry News Activity North America Gulf of Mexico

