Subscribe
Search

Philippines Receives First Near-Zero Emission RTGs

February 3, 2025

Source: ICTSI
Source: ICTSI

ICTSI’s Manila International Container Terminal (MICT) has taken delivery of eight hybrid rubber-tired gantries (RTGs) featuring near-zero emission technology.

Manufactured by Japan's Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding, the RTGs are powered by a combination of a 100-kilovolt-ampere (kVA) lithium-ion battery and a smaller diesel engine which cut emissions by 60-70% compared to traditional RTGs.

Unlike conventional RTGs, the RTGs use the smaller diesel engine primarily to charge the lithium-ion batteries, which power the crane's electric motors. This reduces reliance on fossil fuels and significantly lowers emissions. Additionally, the RTGs feature regenerative braking systems that capture energy during braking to recharge the batteries, improving overall efficiency.

MICT estimates an annual fuel reduction of more than 761,800 liters, a marked improvement over the 644,600 liters consumed by the terminal’s existing hybrid RTGs. This translates to an annual carbon dioxide emissions reduction of 1.97 kilotons.

With the addition of the new RTGs, MICT now operates the Philippines' largest container-handling fleet, consisting of 18 quay cranes and 52 RTGs.

Beyond fleet upgrades, MICT is undergoing a major expansion, including the second phase construction of Berth 8 and preparations for Berths 9 and 10. Once completed in 2027, Berth 8 will add 200,000 TEUs in yard capacity and accommodate larger vessels of up to 18,000 TEUs.

Ports Cranes Green Ports

Related Logistics News

Great Lakes Shipyard Work (c) LCA

U.S. Shipping Invests $150 Million in Great Lakes Region

Efen, Wilson Sons, Port of Açu partner on HVO testing in...
Photo Stephen Morton/GPA

Port of Savannah Receives Four New Ship-to-Shore Cranes
Source: YouTube

Port of Los Angeles Focused on People, Planet and...
(c) Igor Groshev / Adobestock

Suez Chair: Canal Expansion to be operational Q1 2025
(c) POLB

Port of Long Beach Marks 20 Years of Leading Green

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Video

MEGA INFRASTRUCTURE: Inside the Chickamauga Lock Upgrade Project

MEGA INFRASTRUCTURE: Inside the Chickamauga Lock Upgrade Project

Logistics News

Philippines Receives First Near-Zero Emission RTGs

Philippines Receives First Near-Zero Emission RTGs

Oil Tanker Tests Houthi Ceasefire

Oil Tanker Tests Houthi Ceasefire

Trump Tariffs Aim to Close Loophole, Staunch Fentanyl Flow

Trump Tariffs Aim to Close Loophole, Staunch Fentanyl Flow

Seaspan Energy Completes Canada's First Ship-to-Ship LNG Bunkering

Seaspan Energy Completes Canada's First Ship-to-Ship LNG Bunkering

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Norway Releases Ship Suspected of Baltic Sea Cable Damage
Sources: MMC Port has hired banks to handle the $1.34 billion Malaysian IPO.
Greek Ombudsman suggests discipline charges over 2023 fatal migrant shipwreck