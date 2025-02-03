Philippines Receives First Near-Zero Emission RTGs

ICTSI’s Manila International Container Terminal (MICT) has taken delivery of eight hybrid rubber-tired gantries (RTGs) featuring near-zero emission technology.

Manufactured by Japan's Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding, the RTGs are powered by a combination of a 100-kilovolt-ampere (kVA) lithium-ion battery and a smaller diesel engine which cut emissions by 60-70% compared to traditional RTGs.

Unlike conventional RTGs, the RTGs use the smaller diesel engine primarily to charge the lithium-ion batteries, which power the crane's electric motors. This reduces reliance on fossil fuels and significantly lowers emissions. Additionally, the RTGs feature regenerative braking systems that capture energy during braking to recharge the batteries, improving overall efficiency.

MICT estimates an annual fuel reduction of more than 761,800 liters, a marked improvement over the 644,600 liters consumed by the terminal’s existing hybrid RTGs. This translates to an annual carbon dioxide emissions reduction of 1.97 kilotons.

With the addition of the new RTGs, MICT now operates the Philippines' largest container-handling fleet, consisting of 18 quay cranes and 52 RTGs.

Beyond fleet upgrades, MICT is undergoing a major expansion, including the second phase construction of Berth 8 and preparations for Berths 9 and 10. Once completed in 2027, Berth 8 will add 200,000 TEUs in yard capacity and accommodate larger vessels of up to 18,000 TEUs.



