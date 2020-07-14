28780 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Friday, August 7, 2020

Maritime Logistics Professional

July 14, 2020

Peterson Bags Logistics Contract from Sellafield

(Photo: Peterson)

(Photo: Peterson)

Peterson has been awarded a major logistics contract from Sellafield Limited to support operations in West Cumbria, England.

The four-year contract will see Peterson continue as the operator of the Control Tower and Security and Distribution Centre (S&DC) at Lillyhall on behalf of Sellafield Limited. The scope of work includes managing inbound logistics, warehousing and secure distribution of goods.

Jason Hendry, Regional Director at Peterson, said, "This contract award reflects our team’s hard work over the last four years and demonstrates our commitment to the area and the sector."

In 2019, Peterson’s track and trace technology, developed in collaboration with Sellafield, enhanced operations and resulted in fuel savings of £75,000 for the wider supply chain and a reduction of over 190,000kg in CO2 emissions. Last year also saw Peterson Lillyhall successfully achieve ISO-9001, 45001 and 14001 certifications.

Related News

© nordroden / Adobe Stock

Beirut Blast a Wake-up Call on Dangers of Ammonium Nitrate

 Visakhapatnam port is a second largest port by cargo handled in India. (Image Credit: AdobeStock / © SNEHIT)

India's Ports on Alert for 'Underwater' Attacks

 Pictured from left to right are Major General Diana Holland, Commanding General, Mississippi River Valley Division; Gov. John Bel Edwards and Col. Stephen Murphy, Commander, New Orleans District signing the PPA. (Photo: LADOTD)

Lower Mississippi River to be Deepened to 50 Feet

 Vice Admiral Vinay Badhwar (Photo courtesy of UKHO)

Vice Adm. Badhwar Receives Alexander Dalrymple Award

 © sorensen / Adobe Stock

UK Plans Summit to Address Crew Change Crisis

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

First Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Deputy Pilot Openings in Florida

● Board of Pilot Commissioners
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
Q4 2019 - Short Sea Shipping Ports
Subscribe
© New Wave Media Int