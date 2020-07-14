Peterson Bags Logistics Contract from Sellafield

Peterson has been awarded a major logistics contract from Sellafield Limited to support operations in West Cumbria, England.

The four-year contract will see Peterson continue as the operator of the Control Tower and Security and Distribution Centre (S&DC) at Lillyhall on behalf of Sellafield Limited. The scope of work includes managing inbound logistics, warehousing and secure distribution of goods.

Jason Hendry, Regional Director at Peterson, said, "This contract award reflects our team’s hard work over the last four years and demonstrates our commitment to the area and the sector."

In 2019, Peterson’s track and trace technology, developed in collaboration with Sellafield, enhanced operations and resulted in fuel savings of £75,000 for the wider supply chain and a reduction of over 190,000kg in CO2 emissions. Last year also saw Peterson Lillyhall successfully achieve ISO-9001, 45001 and 14001 certifications.