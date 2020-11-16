Pernille Fritz Vilhelmsen new CPCO in Hempel

Pernille Fritz Vilhelmsen has been appointed Executive Vice President & Chief People & Culture Officer and member of the Executive Management Board in Hempel A/S. She succeeds Peter Kirkegaard, a 13-year veteran of Hempel who has accepted a new opportunity outside Hempel as Chief Human Resource Officer in Haldor Topsoe A/S.

Pernille has been Talent Management Director at Hempel since she joined from Maersk Line in 2017, and she has delivered remarkable results in a few years.

“Pernille is professional, personable, grounded and has a special way of combining high personal integrity with high interest in others," said Lars Petersson, Group President and CEO, Hempel. "She has been very successful in her current role and comes with previous solid senior experience from both busi-ness and people roles in an international context. I have no doubt she will be a great contributor as we start to deploy our new strategy. I am especially satisfied that we were able to find an internal talent who is ready to enter the Executive Management Board.”