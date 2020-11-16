28812 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Tuesday, November 17, 2020

Maritime Logistics Professional

November 16, 2020

Pernille Fritz Vilhelmsen new CPCO in Hempel

Pernille Fritz Vilhelmsen has been appointed Executive Vice President & Chief People & Culture Officer and member of the Executive Management Board in Hempel A/S.

Pernille Fritz Vilhelmsen has been appointed Executive Vice President & Chief People & Culture Officer and member of the Executive Management Board in Hempel A/S.

Pernille Fritz Vilhelmsen has been appointed Executive Vice President & Chief People & Culture Officer and member of the Executive Management Board in Hempel A/S. She succeeds Peter Kirkegaard, a 13-year veteran of Hempel who has accepted a new opportunity outside Hempel as Chief Human Resource Officer in Haldor Topsoe A/S.

Pernille has been Talent Management Director at Hempel since she joined from Maersk Line in 2017, and she has delivered remarkable results in a few years.

“Pernille is professional, personable, grounded and has a special way of combining high personal integrity with high interest in others," said Lars Petersson, Group President and CEO, Hempel. "She has been very successful in her current role and comes with previous solid senior experience from both busi-ness and people roles in an international context. I have no doubt she will be a great contributor as we start to deploy our new strategy. I am especially satisfied that we were able to find an internal talent who is ready to enter the Executive Management Board.”

Related News

Alongside the unique Type Approval for the Digi Boiler automated dosing system, Wilhelmsen have also been certified as reportedly the first and only approved service supplier for DNV GL’s BMON+ class notation. Photo: Wilhelmsen

Wilhelmsen Gets DNV GL Type Approval for the Digi Boiler

HII to Build Two Carriers for US Navy

 (Photo: CMA CGM)

World's Largest LNG-fueled Containership Bunkers In Rotterdam

 Visakhapatnam port is a second largest port by cargo handled in India. (Image Credit: AdobeStock / © SNEHIT)

India's Ports on Alert for 'Underwater' Attacks

 Jonas Tegström (Photo: MJP)

Marine Jet Power Hires Tegström as CEO

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer -

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
Q4 2019 - Short Sea Shipping Ports
Subscribe
© New Wave Media Int