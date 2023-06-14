Subscribe
Peel Ports Building New Warehouse Facility at Port of Liverpool

June 14, 2023

Peel Ports Group is investing £28 million on a new 240,000 square foot warehouse facility at Alexandra Dock in the Port of Liverpool—its biggest single investment in warehousing this year.

The new facility, referred to as Alexandra Dock Multi-User Warehouse (MUW), will be the length of up to five football pitches (400 meters) and used for the handling and storage of cargo at the port. It will be able to store a variety of commodities, both unitized and non-unitized requiring indoor storage. The facility will also have 300 meters of dedicated quayside and state-of-the-art cranes to optimize vessel discharge as part of the new development.

David Huck, Chief Operating Officer at Peel Ports Group, said, “We’ve seen a significant increase in demand for warehousing, and this huge new facility provides an opportunity for new customers looking for capacity to grow their business, as well as allowing existing customers the chance to expand their operational capacity at the port.

“This also represents a very important milestone for Peel Ports Group, enhancing both our warehousing and distribution offerings while enabling more sustainable port-centric solutions.

“We’ve long argued the benefits of the Port of Liverpool’s central location, and this new facility will also provide real cost, carbon and congestion supply chain benefits to the market.”

The new state-of-the-art, dynamic storage facility has been maximized for storage volumes, discharge performance and fast HGV turnaround times, Peel Ports said.

The project is expected to be completed in April 2024 and the work will be carried out by construction company Glencar.

