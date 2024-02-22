Subscribe
Pearlson to Upgrade Shiplift at Australia's Osborne Naval Shipyard

February 22, 2024

Australian Naval Infrastructure in Osborne, South Australia (Photo: Pearlson Shiplift Corporation)

Pearlson Shiplift Corporation, a subsidiary of The Pearlson Group, announced it has been awarded a multimillion-dollar contract to deliver a large capacity upgrade and extension for Australian Naval Infrastructure (ANI) in Osborne, South Australia.

The works will be installed by McConnell Dowell, one of the largest construction companies in the region. Once completed later this year, Pearlson Shiplift Corporation will recommission ANI’s shiplift system as the largest in the Southern Hemisphere.

“We are honored to be awarded this project - the largest in the region.  It is quite amazing to realize our organization is building the four (4) largest shiplift system drydocks in the world.  ANI’s upgrade and extension joins recent Pearlson projects such as BAE Systems – Jacksonville Ship Repair, Fincantieri Marinette Marine, Austal, and more. The shipyard and maritime sectors continue to reaffirm Pearlson’s dominance in the dry-docking industry” says Bryan Fraind, President of Pearlson Shiplift Corporation.

Wholly owned by the Australian Government, ANI owns, manages and develops facilities such as the Osborne Naval Shipyard to support Australia's naval shipbuilding programs. Currently, ANI is developing new and modernizing existing infrastructure to facilitate naval vessel construction and upgrades for the Royal Australian Navy.

