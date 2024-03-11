Panama Canal to Increase Daily Transits to 27

In response to the current and projected level of Gatun Lake, the Panama Canal Authority has announced, through Notice to Shipping Lines No. A-08-2024, that it will increase the number of daily slots available in the Panamax locks.

Two additional slots will be offered by auction for transit dates scheduled starting March 18, and one additional slot will be available for transits scheduled starting March 25. This will bring the number of transits from 24 to 27.

These measures allow the majority of ships that wish to transit the Canal to have a better chance of obtaining a reservation, says the Authority.

The measures will remain in force until conditions warrant change.



