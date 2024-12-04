Subscribe
Search

Pakistan Pushes Qatar LNG Contract with Qatar for a Year

December 4, 2024

Copyright aerial-drone/AdobeStock
Copyright aerial-drone/AdobeStock

Pakistan has deferred its liquefied natural gas (LNG) contract with Qatar for a year, Petroleum Minister Musadik Malik said, adding that the country will now get LNG cargoes from Qatar in 2026 instead of 2025.

Annual power use in Pakistan, which gets over a third of its electricity from natural gas, has declined 8-10% year-on-year over the past three quarters, the country's power minister told Reuters in November, primarily due to higher tariffs curbing household consumption.

The South Asian nation has deferred five LNG cargoes from Qatar and is also negotiating to defer five cargoes with other markets, he told journalists, without disclosing the names of the countries.

The government, in November, announced a slash in electricity tariffs during winter in a bid to boost consumption and cut the use of natural gas for heating.

Many power utilities in Pakistan have had to curtail or even completely cease operations in winter months due to demand dropping by up to 60% from peak summer levels.

In an interview with Reuters in June, Malik said that Pakistan is unlikely to buy LNG cargoes on the spot market until at least the beginning of winter in November due to oversupply and high prices.

Malik also denied local media reports that Pakistan was closing a deal to import one cargo of crude oil from Russia each month, starting January.

He has said that Islamabad has not concluded a deal with Moscow.

Malik said his government had restarted talks with Russia and the government was looking to solve obstacles such as "insurance, reinsurance, deal structure, shipping lines and ship cargo size".

The caretaker government, set up to oversee a national election earlier this year in February, decided to not conduct any government-to-government deal with Russia, allowing the private sector to step in, Malik said.

Pakistan signed a deal with Russia in 2023 to import crude oil that it would then refine locally.

The agreement included a 100,000 metric ton shipment to state-owned Pakistan Refinery Limited PKRF.PSX.

Under that arrangement, Pakistan paid for the crude at a discounted rate using Chinese yuan.

In October 2023, Pakistan refiner Cnergyico CNER.PSX imported the country's first private-sector shipment of Russian crude oil.

(Reuters)

Ports LNG Shipping Cargo Pakistan

Related Logistics News

Courtesy BIMCO

Wheat Export Tariffs Likely to Slow Shipments from Russia
Photo by U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Lee

Trump 25% Tariff Plan Includes Oil Imports
Evergreen Singapore CREDIT PSA

PSA Singapore, Evergreen Marine ink Box Terminal Ops JV
Source: Rising Tide

170 Arrested in Coal Ship Blockade
Port of Bordeaux (c) helenedevun / Adobestock

Angry Farmers Block Bordeaux Port Access
Copyright hkama/AdobeStock

As Greeks Strike, Ships Stop Moving

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Video

Propane Powers Reliable Port Tractor Recharging

Propane Powers Reliable Port Tractor Recharging

Logistics News

SeaPort Manatee adds two Eco-efficient Harbor Cranes

SeaPort Manatee adds two Eco-efficient Harbor Cranes

Lakes November Limestone Trade Down 4.9 PCT

Lakes November Limestone Trade Down 4.9 PCT

Shoring Up U.S. Shipbuilding

Shoring Up U.S. Shipbuilding

U.S. Military Gets Sealift Boost with M/V ARC Endeavor

U.S. Military Gets Sealift Boost with M/V ARC Endeavor

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Cuba's electrical grid collapses after power plant failure, millions without light
Plane to cut 2,043 jobs in Defence and Area, sources state
United States Supreme Court's Gorsuch actions away from case after recusal request