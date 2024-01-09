Subscribe
NYK Orders Man Energy Engines for Four LNG Carriers

January 9, 2024

MAN B&W ME-GA engine (Credit: Man Energy Solutions)
MAN B&W ME-GA engine (Credit: Man Energy Solutions)

Japanese shipping giant NYK has ordered eight ME-GA engines from Man Energy Solutions for four liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers.

The order is for eight 5G70ME-GA Mk. 10.5 engines related to the construction of four 174,000 cbm. LNG carriers by NYK.

All eight engines will feature MAN Energy Solutions’ proprietary EGRBP (Exhaust Gas Recirculation ByPass) emissions-reduction technology.

“We developed this engine for easy application to most contemporary LNG carrier designs and, indeed, all ME-GA orders to date have been exclusively for this segment. Demand for the engine has been continuously strong since its introduction, especially due to its accompaniment by our self-developed EGR system that comes proven by more than a decade of in-service, operational experience and optimization,” said Bjarne Foldager, Head of Two-Stroke Business at MAN Energy Solutions.

Man Energy Solutions has logged more than 278 ME-GA engine orders since May 2021. Of these, seven vessels have already entered service with a total of 14 ME-GA engines on board, according to Thomas S. Hansen, Head of Promotion and Customer Support at the company.

