Subscribe
Search

HII Names Taylor to Leading Vessel Design Spot t Newport News Shipbuilding

November 4, 2025

Tim Taylor has been appointed vice president of engineering, technology and design at its Newport News Shipbuilding division. Image courtesy HII
Tim Taylor has been appointed vice president of engineering, technology and design at its Newport News Shipbuilding division. Image courtesy HII

HII appointed Tim Taylor as vice president of engineering, technology and design at its Newport News Shipbuilding division.

Taylor, a U.S. Navy veteran, has served NNS for 29 years in positions of increasing responsibility, including work control, submarine ship’s safety and sea trial coordination. He currently serves as director of nuclear test engineering. Taylor holds a bachelor’s degree in nuclear engineering from Excelsior College and an MBA from Strayer University.

“Tim’s extensive experience in waterfront operations will serve our team well, especially as we become more deliberate in the coming year about capturing efficiencies in our business by incorporating AI into the important work that we do,” NNS President Kari Wilkinson said.
Taylor will assume the role January 1, upon the retirements of Dave Bolcar, NNS vice president of engineering and design, and Brian Fields, NNS vice president and chief technology officer (CTO). In Taylor’s new position, the chief technology officer role will become embedded within engineering and design, in order to best focus on waterfront support and technology.

“The contributions Dave and Brian have made to nuclear shipbuilding are well respected,” Wilkinson said. “I am incredibly grateful for having had the opportunity to learn from them — from the history of our incredible shipyard to the newest technologies in our industry — and I am most certainly better for knowing both of these dedicated shipbuilders.”

Bolcar began his career at NNS in 1988 as an engineer in the Los Angeles-class submarine design division. He went on to lead engineering efforts across nuclear-powered submarine and aircraft carrier programs.

Fields joined NNS in 1990, also as an engineer in the Los Angeles-class submarine program. He then served in leadership roles across the shipyard, including championing the shipyard’s move into digital shipbuilding.

People & Company News Shipbuilding

Related Logistics News

Source: Port Houston

Port Houston Surpasses Three Million TEUs
© Adobe Stock/monvideo

Trump, Xi Pause Port Fees on Each Other's Vessels
© Adobe Stock/Sunshine Seeds

US Grants India Sanctions Waiver to run Iranian Port
(L-R) Ganesh Raj, Global COO - Marine Services, DP World, H.E. Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DP World, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) and S. T. Selvam, Director (Projects), Sagarmala Finance Corporation Limited. © Unifeeder/DP World

Unifeeder, Sagarmala Finance Corporation Limited to...
© DP World

DP World Pledges $5b Infrastructure Investment in India

Medov Group Acquires Programma Mare

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Sponsored

Renewable Propane Making Path to Zero Easier for Ports

Renewable Propane Making Path to Zero Easier for Ports

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Logistics News

HII Names Taylor to Leading Vessel Design Spot t Newport News Shipbuilding

HII Names Taylor to Leading Vessel Design Spot t Newport News Shipbuilding

Panama Canal Bets on LPG Transits

Panama Canal Bets on LPG Transits

MSC Cruises Connects to Shore Power in New York

MSC Cruises Connects to Shore Power in New York

US Sets Global LNG Export Record

US Sets Global LNG Export Record

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

US probes near-miss between Southwest Airlines jet, helicopter
Ford's US sales for October rose on the demand for pickup trucks, despite EV decline
Forest owner Marinakis provides financial assistance to fans who are caught in stabbings on trains