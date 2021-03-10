28847 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

March 10, 2021

GAC Opens Office in Shenzhen, China

(Photo: GAC)

GAC has opened a new office in Shenzhen, China. Having its own Non-Vessel Operating Common Carrier (NVOCC) license and Ship Agency license, GAC (Shenzhen) Ltd will handle the croup’s shipping and logistics operations in South China.

GAC Shenzhen’s coverage extends to the international airports in Shenzhen and Guangzhou, as well as the main logistics seaports including Yantian, Shekou, Chiwan, Huangpu, Nansha, Zhongshan, Foshan, Jiangmen, Guangxi, Shantou, Zhanjiang, Zhuhai, Haikou, Sanya, Macau and more.

“Customers can enjoy greater convenience and more cost-efficient services with GAC Hong Kong acting as a single contact point for access to all ports in South China through our office in Shenzhen,” said Maria Lam, Managing Director of GAC Hong Kong and GAC Shenzhen.

GAC Hong Kong was set up as the GAC Group’s first operation in Asia in 1974. It is now one of the top three ship agents and a leading logistics services provider in Hong Kong and across the Pearl River Delta.

Maria is optimistic that the Shenzhen office will fortify GAC’s presence in South China, in particular, Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area and put the Group in a good position to take advantage of the region’s development. “Besides its role in the Belt and Road Initiative, the Greater Bay Area is one of China’s key maritime, aviation and logistics hubs today. As a leading shipping and logistics services provider with an established foothold in Hong Kong and South China, GAC is well placed to tap into the multitude of opportunities that the region presents.”

